Rome Italy.- Beetlejuice Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice will open this year’s Venice Film Festival, which will see the return of many Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 due to an actors’ strike.

The long-awaited sequel to Burton’s 1988 horror classic will screen out of competition on August 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, high-flying start.

The film features the return of Michael Keaton in the title role and also stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega, who last teamed with Burton on the hit Netflix series Merlina.

“Venice is honoured and proud to host the world premiere of a work that presents an astonishing swing of creative imagination and a driving, hallucinatory rhythm,” said festival director Alberto Barbera.

The Venice Film Festival marks the start of the awards season and often presents big favourites for the Oscars.

However, its 2023 edition was overshadowed by a Hollywood actors and writers strike that kept many big names away and forced organizers to abandon their original choice for the prestigious opening night: Challengers, starring Zendaya.

The rest of the 2024 lineup will be revealed on July 23, with speculation that Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will be in the mix alongside action thriller Wolfs, which stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The festival, which is being held on the lagoon city’s Lido Island, will run from August 28 to September 7, with Frenchwoman Isabelle Huppert heading the jury for the main event.