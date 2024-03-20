













After several years of rumors and planning, Beetlejuice 2 It is already on its way. The beloved sequel to this supernatural comedy from the 80s has just shown the first official images of its protagonists. Among them the first look at Michael Keaton as the living exorcist.

The first images of Beetlejuice 2 They focus on the spectrum and Lydia's family. Michael Keaton looks practically the same as he did in the 80's movie. While Lydia's family now dresses very similar to her, with a gothic style typical of Tim Burton films.

One of the novelties of the sequel is the inclusion of Jenna Ortega, who gave life to Merlina in her successful Netflix series. Here she will play Lydia's daughter, but we still don't know what role she will play in the plot. A new character named Rory is also added, of whom they did not want to share details. He will surely be someone important.

Source: Weekly Entertainment

We recommend you: Beetlejuice 2 would be almost ready according to Tim Burton's statements

Beetlejuice 2 Its release date is scheduled for September 6, 2024.. In addition to the return of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, director Tim Burton will once again be in charge of giving him his vision. Do you think it can equal or surpass the previous one?

What do we know about the story of Beetlejuice 2?

Along with these official images, an interview by Tim Burton with Entertainment Weekly was released. Here the director talked a little about what we can expect from Beetlejuice 2 and the long road that followed to be able to give it a continuation.

Source: Warner Bros.

As for her story, she only wanted to mention that it will focus on bringing together three generations of Lydia's family. He declined to give more details because he feels it could ruin the surprise. However, he assured that the visual style of the original is back, complete with monsters created with stop-motion animation. Do you want to see it already?

