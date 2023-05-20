After so much speculation, it was finally confirmed a couple of weeks ago that the sequel to beetlejuice is a reality, with a large part of its cast returning and with new proposals that could even include jenna ortega. And one more proof of this is that photographs of the filming set are being released, specifically they are of an actress.

Shared through a portal dedicated to cinema, you can see the first images of Winona ryder returning to the role of lydia deetz, a character that he has not incarnated for quite some time. The best thing is that she will keep those dark clothes that distinguished her so much when she first appeared on the screen.

Whoa! Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz on the set of Beetlejuice 2! pic.twitter.com/gwKIjaaMcq — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) May 18, 2023

This shows that we would be seeing the first trailer in the first quarter of next year, since production has just started, so the promotion of the film will not happen soon. With this established, it’s no surprise that he sees himself back at Michael keaton again wearing his black and white suit that fans long for.

Remember that this film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: These days there are always franchise revival movies, and I don’t know if this comeback is going to work despite having the same cast. We will see in 2024 if it is worth attending one of the functions.