Warner Bros. has revealed the official trailer for 'Beetlejuice 2', the sequel to the iconic fantasy film Tim Burton. 36 years after the first installment, Michael Keaton reprises his role as the eccentric ghost, accompanied by a stellar cast that includes Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder. Anticipation grows for the return of this film classic, which promises a unique mix of comedy and darkness.

The trailer, published on the production company's YouTube channel, comes after the leak of the first official images by Entertainment Weekly. Fans of the original 1988 film are on the edge of their seats, eager to see what new adventures await them in this sequel.

The trailer begins with a children's choir singing 'Banana Boat', evoking memories of the first film. Jenna Ortega appears playing Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder), riding a bicycle around her family neighborhood.

In an emotional scene, Astrid and Lydia attend the funeral of their grandmother Delia Deetz, a role played by Catherine O'Hara. The plot intensifies when Astrid discovers the magical model that houses Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) in the basement, which triggers her return.

When is 'Beetlejuice 2' released?

The sequel will mark Tim Burton's return to the world of cinema after five years, since his work on 'Dumbo' for Disney. Although the last decade has not been the most fruitful for the filmmaker, 'Beetlejuice 2' promises to reinvigorate his career. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. There is a lot of curiosity to know if it will manage to capture the essence that made its predecessor memorable.

Actress Jenna Ortega, remembered for her role in 'Merlina', will be one of the great attractions in 'Beetlejuice 2'. Photo: Warner Bros.

What will 'Beetlejuice 2' be about?

Set more than a decade after the original events, the plot follows the Deetz family returning home after a personal tragedy. Lydia's daughter Astrid discovers the model of the colony and the portal to the underworld, facilitating the return of the iconic ghost.

The first trailer offers just a glimpse of the characters before the exciting reunion between Lydia and Beetlejuice, all set to the iconic 'Day-O' theme.

Who are the actors and characters in 'Beetlejuice 2'?

Michael Keaton once again plays the eccentric Beetlejuice, while Winona Ryder reprises her role as Lydia Deetz. Catherine O'Hara returns as Delia Deetz, and Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia's daughter, Astrid.

The film also features the participation of Monica BelluciTim Burton's partner, as Beetlejuice's wife, and the performances of Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux.

