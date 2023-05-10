Warner Bros has set the release date for Beetlejuice 2the sequel to the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton.

The film will be released on September 6, 2024 and will see the return of Keaton, flanked by none other than actress Jenna Ortega, former star of Wednesday, the series directed by Burton himself.

Ortega will play the daughter of Lydiacharacter played by Winona Ryder in the first movie. The screenplay was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Beetlejuice it grossed 80 million dollars on a budget of 15 million dollars and became a cult film over time, even arriving on the Broadway stages as a musical.

The sequel has been in discussions for a long time, with several writers offering their ideas, while Burton has always expressed doubts about his participation. However, things took shape in the spring of 2023 with the entry of Ortega in the cast and production planning for a release in 2024.