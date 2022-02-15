The Volkswagen Beetle was the car, among the classic models, most sought after, advertised and sold on the internet, in 2021.

The model manufactured in 1975 is in first place, followed by models produced in 1970 and 1980, which were in second and third position, respectively, according to a survey by OLX, an online buying and selling platform. The average selling price of a Beetle on the platform is around R$9,800.

ranking best selling model most wanted model most advertised model 1 1975 1975 1975 two 1970 1970 1970 3 1980 1980 1980 4 1965 1965 1965 5 1983 1983 1983 6 1981 1981 1981 7 1982 1982 1982 8 1985 1985 1985 9 1984 1986 1986 10 1986 1960 1984

The Volkswagen Gol appears in 2nd position in the ranking of the best-selling classics at OLX, followed by the Chevrolet Chevette, in 3rd place. The Opala was in 4th place, and the Fiat Uno, in fifth.

Prices range from R$4,300.00 for the Fiat Uno to R$14,200.00 for the Kombi, or R$20,900.00 for the Opal.

ranking best selling model average sale price 1 VW Beetle BRL 9,800.00 two VW Goal BRL 8,500.00 3 Chevrolet Chevette BRL 6,800.00 4 Chevrolet Opal BRL 20,900.00 5 Fiat Uno BRL 4,300.00 6 VW Kombi BRL 14,200.00 7 Chevrolet Monza BRL 4,600.00 8 VW Voyage BRL 8,600.00 9 Ford Escort BRL 5,500.00 10 VW Parati BRL 7,700.00

Among the most sought after models on the platform, the Chevrolet Opala appears in 2nd place, followed by Gol, in third place. The Chevrolet Chevette was in 4th place, and the Ford F-1000 pickup in fifth place.

+ Banco do Brasil has record profit of R$ 21 billion in 2021

“Even without new models in Brazil for more than two decades, the national passion for the Beetle continues. Surveys like these only reinforce the importance of the used market, which gives car lovers the possibility of acquiring historic models, whether for those who want to collect or for those who have that childhood dream of driving the Beetle or any other classic in the automotive industry.” , explains, in a note, Flávio Passos, vice president of Autos and Commercial at OLX.

See below the complete list of the 10 most sought after and announced classics on the OLX platform in 2021:

ranking most wanted model most advertised model 1 VW Beetle VW Beetle two Chevrolet Opal VW Goal 3 VW Goal Chevrolet Opal 4 Chevrolet Chevette Chevrolet Chevette 5 Ford F-1000 Chevrolet Monza 6 VW Kombi VW Voyage 7 Chevrolet D-20 VW Kombi 8 VW Voyage Fiat Uno 9 Chevrolet Caravan VW Parati 10 Chevrolet Monza Ford Escort

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat