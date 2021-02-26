D.You own and internalize your faith as a safe, stable good; others have to chase it down breathlessly, using all their strength in the event of existential exhaustion. René Jacobs, the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra and the Berlin Rias Chamber Choir stand on this side when they make themselves the medium of the inner struggle for faith in Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Missa solemnis” (on CD by Harmonia Mundi HMM 902427). This interpretation, taken to the extreme extreme, wants and knows little of “classical” measure; she embodies the apparent paradox of excessive intensity.

The choir, divided into two groups, stands in front of the (also standing) instrumentalists, the soloist quartet behind them – a change of position compared to the usual, which can not only be seen and photographed in the booklet text and on its photos, but also actually audible is created in a shimmering and trembling internal tension, which no longer overbalances the sound sections as architecturally shaped massifs, but lets them break out like volcanic sheaves, glow and mix in a hot swirl.

This also has to do with Jacobs’ articulation, which crystallized more and more over the course of his conducting decades. As if there were a secret, ever-expanding catalog of requirements, in which there was a fundamental aversion to effeminate legacy grafted onto the score, but a lot of sympathy for craggy, dynamic terracing and the tense brittleness of a low-vibrato sound – from which a free-flowing, but thorough one Accurate, often harsh accentuations, structured drive emerges, springy and often repelling one another tone for tone up to the light-footed bouncing “Dona nobis pacem” at the end of the work.

Impact here does not arise from gravity, but, like in a surf going up, from growing up, tipping and breaking energetic processes, conveyed through elementary organic-physical experiences: chords twitch like electric shocks through the nerves, the dry hardness of the kettledrum repeatedly hurls adrenaline rushes in the circulation, the extreme altitudes of the choir sopranos can be like laser scalpels, steaming away all layers of fat, penetrating and cleansing.

Anyone who has musicians like the Rias Chamber Choir, balanced between strength and tenderness, who can fly through all the radical changes in lighting within a few minutes from the amazed amazement of the “Deum de Deo” to the abysmal horror in the “Crucifixus”, does not need any with regard to the purely statistical parameters special extravagances. When it comes to the strength of the cast, Jacobs lags behind the slim-voiced elasticity of Philippe Herreweghe’s recordings, and with regard to the tempos, John Eliot Gardiner was just as brash thirty years ago.

What makes Jacobs sound so new and different comes from a deeper layer. The receding of the statuesque architectural towards the unstable, pulsating physiological in this recording, her being carried away instead of a herculean muscular pathos: It is the disclosure of Beethoven’s own insecurities in dealing with his God. This music looks less at the eternal starry sky than at the always hoping, often desperate and only sometimes, but then all the more ecstatically triumphant community of believers, or better: those who want to believe.

Whereby it is not the case that a trusting and longingly quiet devotion would have no voice here. She even has four: in the light-toned soloist quartet, where Steve Davislim’s emphatically moved tenor almost slips into androgyny, but above all the childishly pure, touchingly unswerving tone of faith of the soprano Polina Pastirchak goes straight to the heart. When the quartet finds itself after the oceanic, flood-staggering Credo fugue for two minutes on the final “Amen”, the proliferating languishing, graciously intertwined vocalises paints the image of a creaturally innocent as well as sensually exuberant and even tenderly lustful little paradise garden.

Struggle for certainty

There are many such ambivalences in Beethoven’s score, and Jacobs often savored them with heartfelt enjoyment. For example those passages in the “Credo” that are devoted to the work of the Holy Spirit and the Catholic Church and to which the composer audibly distances himself – with a litany that is literally “monotonous”, that is, recited on one note, which Jacobs says further diluted to a dry, rattling routine chatter. But parallel to this, the defiant credo call, which runs through the whole sentence as a leitmotif, is repeated again and again, passed through the registers in a variety of ways: His lively struggle for certainty beats the inwardly hollowed-out dogma of letters.

Many such decodings can be explored by hearing; for others the conductor gives handouts in the booklet interview, which are often highly original, but sometimes also extremely apodictic; because in addition to his interpretations, the verbal and the sounding, there are of course hundreds of other possibilities and certainly not the one and absolute – not even this one, which is unquestionably great. That, of course, dealing with freedom and knowing its limits, is art in art; happy to be here.