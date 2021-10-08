It seems that before dying Ludwig Van Beethoven said: “I will hear in Heaven” referring to the deafness that afflicted him. It would be nice if the great composer could listen to the performance tomorrow, by the orchestra that bears his name, of “his” tenth symphony, the one he worked on for three years, the one he was unable to complete due to poor health. However, he left many notes, made of notes and considerations, movements mentioned or already developed.

A material on which music lovers have always been confronted with the regret of not being able to listen to the master’s latest symphony. How could it have been? To answer for a couple of years a project has started which saw musicologists and computer scientists working together: the goal was to allow an artificial intelligence to complete the tenth symphony. As if Beethoven was still here. We have already seen the ability of an artificial intelligence to produce music and also to do it in the style of a certain musician, and also with the voice of a now deceased singer.

All interesting things from an IT point of view, but usually poor from an artistic point of view. But now comes the most awaited symphony, the Unfinished: what will it be like? It must be said that in order for the computer to complete it there has been a great deal of human work to the point that to say that an artificial intelligence has written a symphony appears to be a stretch: machines do not process by themselves but on the basis of rules and data that we provide them. Beethoven’s style, his works, evolution: these are all elements that have been transformed into data and passed to the algorithm. The first result was not encouraging, but now the promoters say we are there. In the few seconds that circulate on the net it seems to listen to Beethoven. But it’s not Beethoven, we know that. There is his unmistakable style but something is missing: what he would have added inspired by the world he lived in or even by a personal detail. In short, the soul is missing. The difference between us and the machines is a breath.