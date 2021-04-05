Portrait of Beethoven, painted by J. Kriehuber.

On March 27 appeared an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph about a group of Oxford University professors who wanted to decolonize the curriculum of their Faculty of Music. The headline argued that the musical notation had been labeled “colonialist” by a professor, who also allegedly proposed reforms to combat white supremacism. The international press did not take long to echo the news, which did not go unnoticed in Spain either. However, the comments disclosed by The Telegraph they are far from being part of an official position or a definitive strategy. Apparently, they were obtained through a request under the so-called Freedom of Information (FOI) law, and then misrepresented to generate controversy. Oxford University was quick to deny that they are going to get rid of sheet music or stop teaching western music notation.

It should be clarified that the article in question contained other erroneous statements. For example, he suggested that learning to conduct orchestras will no longer be compulsory (actually, it never has been). In addition, the author detailed that the discussion on how to “improve the diversity of the undergraduate curriculum” emerged as a result of the recent wave of demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement. Reality is much more complex. In Oxford, as in most educational institutions, the music curriculum is modified more or less constantly to adapt to the times. For at least a decade, members of the faculty have been researching and teaching popular and cultural music, in addition to what is commonly understood as “western music.” In recent years, students have already had the opportunity to study subjects like Global Hip Hop.

Many of these reforms are carried out thanks to the efforts of the students themselves. In 2018, a group of students and alumni of the Faculty of Music reported that only 7.3% of music students came from underprivileged areas, a rate lower even than the 10.6% average of the University of Oxford as a whole. In an open letter, they noted that being a black, Asian, or ethnic minority student in a predominantly white environment can be an alienating experience. One of the measures proposed in this letter has been implemented this year: that the so-called examination of Keyboard Skills (keyboard skill). Contrary to what has been hinted in some media, this test does not assess the ability to play the keyboard in general, but the ability to play a basso continuous at first sight and to read sheet music with three staves, which places organists in a clear advantageous position. In addition, this subject prioritizes archaic ways of coding music (instead of the system currently used to score harmonies, for example). Making it optional helps students from different socioeconomic backgrounds benefit from equal opportunities.

Less than 1% of teachers are black, indigenous or Asian and access requirements continue to discriminate against students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Still, much remains to be done. Less than 1% of the faculty at Oxford University School of Music are black, indigenous or Asian, and entry requirements continue to discriminate against students from disadvantaged backgrounds. In a statement published on March 31, the Faculty announced its intention to expand the variety of subjects it offers. Professors from the most important music departments in the United Kingdom have emphasized the importance of studying the history of jazz, different notation systems, the ragas of India, what are NFTs, musical traditions such as flamenco or how the platforms of streaming they are changing the way we listen to and make music. Western theory itself is not a unified system of immovable knowledge. And above all, pretending that music comes out of nowhere is doing it a disservice.

The problem is not only one of agenda, but also methodological. Currently, the Oxford music degree curriculum focuses on the areas of music analysis, history and theory, and compositional techniques. Additionally, students choose between several modules, being able to specialize in interpretation, ethnomusicology or composition, among other options. Many students fear that the envisaged changes consist only of adding peripheral content to the curriculum, rather than signifying a real commitment to restructuring to ensure that it is more equitable. The diversification of the curriculum, in addition to being a necessary project, is nothing new, and it is not detrimental to the Germanic and Central European repertoire. In reality, Beethoven is not going anywhere. What poses a real threat to classical music is another factor: that the artists who perform it are not being paid properly.

Lucía Camacho Acevedo is Professor of Music Theory at Royal Holloway (University of London) and a former student of the Faculty of Music at the University of Oxford.

