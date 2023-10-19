Although our colleague David Remartínez was right when he said that carpaccio is a scam due to its thin or almost non-existent slices of meat, I think we can give it a try. It is a good way to present a vegetable dish in a more elegant way, to dress up a table, to make your friends compliment you on something that could have been a simple salad. A little pretentious, perhaps? Yes, and what does it matter?

To make this beet carpaccio we have two different ways. The first is described in the recipe that you will find below, and is prepared with raw beets. To make it pleasant to eat, it is important to cut it into very thin slices – with a mandolin or a very sharp knife – and let it rest with salt and lemon juice for between 20 minutes and an hour so that it softens slightly. If you prepare your carpaccio this way, it will be fresher, softer in flavor and crispier.

The second way to prepare it is by roasting the beets. The easiest method to do it is to wrap it whole and unpeeled in aluminum foil, add a splash of olive oil, salt and pepper, and bake it at 200ºC for an hour, taking into account that the time will vary depending on their size. . Once it is ready, let it cool, peel it and cut it into very thin slices. The rest of the recipe remains the same. This way we will lose crunch but the dish will be sweeter and the beet flavor will be more intense.

Time : fifteen minutes Difficulty : Cut the beet into thin slices Ingredients For 4 people 1 large beet

½ green Granny Smith apple

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon old mustard

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Parmesan to taste

1. Peel the beet and cut it into very thin slices. Place it on a tray and add a tablespoon of lemon juice and fine salt. If the sheets are placed in layers, make sure they all have salt. Let it rest for between 20 minutes and an hour. 2. Cut the unpeeled apple into small cubes (brunoise). Place it in a bowl with the apple cider vinegar. 3. Prepare the dressing in a jar with a lid or a bowl, mixing the olive oil, the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice, honey, salt and black pepper to taste. 4. Drain any water that the beet has released. Add the dressing and mix so that all the sheets are coated. 5. Place them in an orderly manner on a plate, creating a circle from the outside to the inside. Place small piles of green apple on top as shown in the photo. 6. Also add the capers, dots of old mustard and Parmesan flakes and finish with a little more freshly ground black pepper.

