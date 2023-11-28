To the European carpenter bee (Xylocopa violacea) is seen more in cities than in its original environment. It really is a bee, but so big and black that humans have upgraded it. That size seems to have helped him colonize an environment so different from his own, full of new opportunities, but also dangers: the city. New work with dozens of species of bees and bumblebees now shows that species with larger heads have a greater presence in urban areas. This finding would confirm among insects something already observed in other living beings, starting with humans, that a larger brain gives extra adaptation capabilities.

Cities, with their 10,000 years of history, are something new for species that have been on the planet for thousands, if not millions of years. Some knew how to take advantage of them right away, such as domestic animals, rats or cockroaches. In general they are ambivalent environments for animal life. They can be a dangerous place, particularly for predators that competed with humans. This has not prevented many living beings from being able to take advantage of the advantages that they also offer, such as the absence of enemies and competitors, availability of food, and even better climatic conditions. For some birds and mammals, cities have become their last refuge. But why have some beings adapted to cities and others not? The answer may lie in the size of your head.

A group of Spanish scientists have asked themselves the same question, but the family of species to which bees and bumblebees belong, the Apidae. They investigated the presence of specimens of 89 species of apids from North America and Europe in three environments: natural, agricultural and urban. In parallel, they made measurements of their average size, that of their heads and the proportion between body and head. The results of their work, published in the scientific journal Biology Letters, show that, in general, bees do not like the city. Specifically, finding specimens of 56 species in urban parks and gardens was rare or exceptional, always below 20% of observations of the species. But there are 28 others that frequent the cities. Even some, such as the aforementioned carpenter bee or the European wool carding bee (Anthidium manicatum) already feed more on urban flowers and pollen than on rural or natural pollen. Of the latter, for example, they recorded 2,800 urban observations compared to the 350 collected in natural systems. “Just because they are good at urban environments does not mean that they do not appear in natural environments,” explains José B. Lanueza, first author of this research when he worked at the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC).

“The presence or absence of bees in urban environments is not random, we observe a correlation: species with larger heads tend to concentrate a greater number of specimens in cities,” highlights Lanueza, now at the German Center for Research. Integrated Biodiversity Center of Halle-Jena-Leipzig. There may be other factors that explain it, such as diet. But they saw that among the urban bees there were both generalists or polylectias (that feed on pollen and nectar from several families) and specialists that only drink from one family of flowers. Furthermore, the relationship between head size and urbanity is more consistent the greater the proportion between the head and the body. It is logical and expected that large species such as the European carpenter bee do well in cities. Its large size makes it easy to move from one park to another, which may be too far away for smaller apids. But there are species, like the A. manicatum or the hairy-legged bee (Anthophora plumipes), which have a relatively larger head and are among the most urban there are. They also observed the opposite: species with smaller heads or lower head-to-body ratios tend to be seen less in the city.

Although most bee species avoid cities, there are others that, such as the mining bee ‘Andrena pilipe’, are present in both urban and agricultural or natural environments. Molina

In 1993, evolutionary biologists proposed the idea of buffer cognitive. This hypothesis suggests that greater cognition protects animals against environmental changes by aiding their decisions about where to live, what to eat, or what risks to avoid. And if it is accepted that brain size is related to cognitive abilities, it can be concluded that species with larger heads will have greater plasticity, something that would fit in environments as changing as cities. This connection has been proven in birds and mammals, particularly primates. “Especially in humans,” says Daniel Sol, researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forest Applications of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (CREAF/CSIC).

“This cognitive protector helps us decide what to do when we are exposed to changes and new environments. It gives us the ability to choose,” explains Sol. “Humans are the best example of the cognitive buffer, with which we have conquered the planet,” adds Sol, who has researched it in different groups of animals, such as birds. “There are species that do not have to change their behavior. The pigeons and doves continue to eat in the city what they ate in the countryside. But others, such as herons or corvids, have changed their diet,” says Sol. “The cognitive buffer hypothesis had been demonstrated in animals that we consider intelligent, such as crows, parrots or primates,” adds the researcher from the CREAF. They are species with a relatively large brain, with an accumulation of neurons in the cerebral cortex, in mammals, or in the pallium, in birds. “But the brains of insects are very small. It was thought that they could not modify complex behaviors, but a series of experiments disproved this,” concludes Sol.

In one of these experiments, some bumblebees demonstrated that they were capable of learning from others. In a study with bees that were prevented from sleeping, they observed how they showed a worse retention capacity. In 2021, a work led by the ecologist of the Doñana Biological Station, Ignasi Bartomeus confirmed that bees have the ability to learn in new environments. “It was a very simple test in which they had to memorize where the sugary reward was,” says the scientist. They saw that species with larger heads were more successful. This experiment led them to consider how bees were doing in cities and discover that the more stubborn species fit in better. Bartomeus warns against going beyond the results they have obtained. The authors acknowledge that the work has its limitations. The first is twofold: it is assumed that a larger head always implies a larger brain and that a larger brain implies greater cognitive ability. “But intelligence is something very complex that we cannot reduce to size,” he recalls. In addition, the work is based on 89 species, when there are about 20,000. Another limitation is that the correlation they have observed (bigger head equals greater urbanity) could go in the opposite direction: that the challenges and opportunities offered by the city have exerted selective pressure, favoring the more stubborn insects.

