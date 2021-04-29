A partial civilian court in Ras al-Khaimah rejected a lawsuit filed by three Gulf nationals, demanding compensation for the damages they suffered as a result of three other Gulf defendants, accusing them of poisoning their bees and rendering honey unfit for use, due to the maliciousness of the report and the lack of sufficient arguments to convict the defendants.

In detail, three Gulf nationals filed a case before a partial civil court against the defendants, demanding compensation of 70,000 dirhams for the damages they suffered as a result of the defendants ’fault, obligating them to pay 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment, and obligating them to pay the expenses and attorney fees, on the basis of saying that The defendants filed a malicious complaint against the plaintiffs, stating that the plaintiffs deliberately and unjustly poisoned their bees, and rendered the honey unfit for use.

The misdemeanor court had ruled in the presence of the defendants innocent of all charges against them for insufficient evidence, which made the plaintiffs file a civil lawsuit to demand compensation for the damages suffered by them.

A partial civil court affirmed, in its verdict, that the court established that the defendants had taken the legal path and used their legitimate right to report that the plaintiffs had deliberately and unnecessarily poisoned their bees and destroyed the honey bees by rendering it unfit for use.

The court clarified that the measures taken by the defendants are not considered as a mistake on their part by the court, or abuse of their right to report and litigate, even if the misdemeanor court ends the innocence of all the defendants of that accusation, especially as it has been proven to the court that the misdemeanor court has established its acquittal judgment on Support those who doubted that the charges were proven against the defendants

She explained that the crime was not proven against the defendants by a court ruling, so the lawsuit was sacrificed with a request for compensation. It was filed on the basis of reality and the law, and it deserves to be rejected, which is what the court decides to reject the case and obligate the plaintiffs to pay and attorney fees.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

