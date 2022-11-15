A new study by entomologists from the University of Maryland (USA) has shown that the lifespan of bees can be up to 50% shorter than that recorded for the same insect in the 1970s.

The study was carried out with bees kept in a controlled laboratory environment. He indicated that the shorter life expectancy corresponds to greater colony losses and reduced honey production trends observed by beekeepers in the United States during the last few decades.

Colony turnover is a natural and inevitable process: colonies of bees in nature simply age, die and, when everything is in balance, are replaced by others.

The problem lies in the fact that, during the last few years, more colonies have died than born, which has caused an imbalance and made the honey market artificially create more colonies to keep its operations viable.

To understand why, several studies have focused on environmental factors such as disease, parasites, pesticide exposure, and nutrition.

The new research, however, is the first to show an overall decline in bee lifespans potentially independent of environmental factors, suggesting that genetics may influence these declining trends.

“We’re isolating bees from colony life just before they emerge as adults, so whatever is shortening their lifespan is happening before that point,” said Anthony Nearman, a student in the Department of Entomology and lead author of the study.

“This introduces the idea of ​​a genetic component. If this hypothesis is correct, it also points to a possible solution. If we can isolate some genetic factors, maybe we can create longer-lived bees.”

The next steps for the researchers will be to compare trends in bee life expectancy in the US and other countries. If they find differences in longevity, they can isolate and compare potential contributing factors such as genetics, pesticide use, and the presence of viruses in bee stocks at each location.