Bees distinguish even numbers from odd ones, this ability until now was only recognized to humans, but how is it possible? We can memorize the rule that numbers ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 are odd while numbers ending with 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 are even. Or we can divide a number by 2, where any result of an integer means that the number is even, otherwise it must be odd.

Similarly, when dealing with real world objects, we can use matching. If an unpaired element remains, it means the number of objects was odd. Until now, odd and even categorization, also called parity classification, had never been demonstrated in non-human animals. In a new studio, released today in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, we show that bees can learn to do this.

Why is parity categorization special?

Parity tasks (such as even and odd categorization) are considered abstract and high-level numerical concepts in humans. Interestingly, humans demonstrate accuracy, speed, language, and bias in spatial relationships when they classify numbers as even or odd.

For example, we tend to respond faster to even numbers with actions performed by our right hand and odd numbers with actions performed by our left hand. We are also faster and more accurate when we classify numbers as even versus odd. And research has found that children typically associate the word “even” to “right” And “shots” to “left”.

These studies suggest that humans may have learned innate prejudices regarding even and odd numbers, which may have arisen through evolution, cultural transmission, or a combination of both.

It is not obvious why parity might be important beyond its use in mathematics, so the origins of these biases remain unclear. Understanding if and how other animals can recognize (or can learn to recognize) odd and even numbers could tell us more about our history with parity.

Bees: train them to learn odd and even

Studies have shown that bees can learn to order quantities, perform simple addition and subtraction, match symbols with quantities, and relate concepts of dimensions and numbers. To teach bees an equality task, we separated individuals into two groups.

One was trained to associate even numbers with sugar water and odd numbers with a bitter tasting liquid (quinine). The other group was trained to associate odd numbers with sugar water and even numbers with quinine.

We trained individual bees by comparing odd and even numbers (with cards that featured 1 to 10 printed shapes) until they picked the correct answer with 80% accuracy. Surprisingly, the respective groups they learned at different rates.

Bees trained to associate odd numbers with sugar water learned faster. Their learning tendency towards odd numbers was the opposite of humans, who rank even numbers more quickly.

We then tested each bee on new numbers not shown during training. Surprisingly, they classified the new 11 or 12-element numbers as odd or even with an accuracy of around 70%.

Our results showed that the miniature brains of honey bees were able to understand the concepts of even and odd. So a large, complex human brain made up of 86 billion neurons and a miniature insect brain with around 960,000 neurons could both rank the numbers by parity.

Does this mean that the equality task was less complex than we previously thought? To find the answer, we turned to bio-inspired technology.

Creation of a simple artificial neural network

Artificial neural networks were one of the first learning algorithms developed for machine learning. Inspired by biological neurons, these networks are scalable and can tackle complex recognition and classification tasks using propositional logic.

We built a simple artificial neural network with only five neurons to perform a parity test. We supplied the network with signals between 0 and 40 pulses, which it classified as odd or even. Despite its simplicity, the neural network correctly classified the pulse numbers as odd or even with 100% accuracy.

This showed us that in principle the categorization of equality does not require a brain as large and complex as that of a human being. However, this does not necessarily mean that the bees and the simple neural network used the same mechanism to solve the task.

Simple or complex?

We still don’t know how the bees were able to perform the equality task. Explanations can include simple or complex processes. For example, bees may have:

matched elements to find an unmatched element

performed division calculations, although division was not previously demonstrated by bees

they counted each item and then applied the odd / even categorization rule to the total quantity.

Teaching other animal species to discriminate between odd and even numbers and perform other abstract mathematicswe can learn more about how mathematics and abstract thinking emerged in humans.

Is the discovery of mathematics an inevitable consequence of intelligence? Or is mathematics somehow related to the human brain? Are the differences between humans and other animals less than we previously thought? Perhaps we can gather these intellectual insights, if only we observe correctly.