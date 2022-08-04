Guadalajara Jalisco. – At least 16 people were attacked in Guadalajara for Africanized bees, causing at least 11 of these victims They have been transferred to the Cruz Verde in the capital of Guadalajara to receive medical attention and help from firefighters in the capital.

It is known that the events occurred in the peripheral metropolitan area, when people were carrying out weed clearing jobs in the area near the bee colony.

At some point, the insects felt threatened, so they began to attack people who would be personnel subcontracted by a company that works for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP).

The workers were cleaning the median of the main road and, although they tried to run when they began to feel the bites, the speed reached by the bees made it impossible to leave the site.

So far there is no knowledge of the health situation of the people, knowing that the point of the attack was near a supermarket specialized in wholesale sales, without specifying if there was a person other than the workers affected.

Despite the fact that in this specific case it is unknown if the workers had adequate equipment to avoid these types of risk, it is common that they do not have a special suit or at least thicker than normal clothingl, to avoid damage from these bites or from any poisonous animal.