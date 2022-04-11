The biggest threat to honey bees is not much bigger than a pinhead. But without control, the varroa mite, a blind eight-legged parasite, can kill enough bees to doom an entire colony. Now, researchers report that a bee strain bred for combat survives much better than standard commercial colonies, even under the stressful conditions of industrial-scale pollination.

“It’s really encouraging and I hope beekeepers pay close attention to the future of this research”says Marla Spivak, a bee farmer at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, who was not involved in the work.

Bee colonies in the United States produce approx 68 million kilograms of honey every year. Equally important is their role in pollinating crops such as blueberries, apples and almonds, which generate over $ 400 million in revenue annually.

But beekeeping operations, large and small alike, face huge losses from pesticides, inadequate nutrition, pests and pathogens. On average, about 29% of all colonies are too weak to survive into the next year, as they lose a multitude of worker bees.

Of all of these, the varroa mite is the main concern of beekeepers, says Elina Niño, an entomologist who specializes in honey bees at the University of California, Davis. Mites weaken bees by feeding on their fatty bodies, which provide vital organs for metabolism and the immune system.

Additionally, mites spread deadly viruses among bees and hives. “It is a big problem all over the world and can cause huge losses”, says Niño. To keep mites in check, most beekeepers rely on chemicals called miticides. But the mites have developed resistance to many of the chemicals.

Bees and survival

A more sustainable approach is to keep honey bees to fight mites. Some bees are genetically predisposed to take care of themselves and other bees; they kill mites during grooming by biting their legs.

Another behavior, known as varroa sensitive hygiene, prevents the mites from reproducing inside the hive. Varroa mites lay their eggs inside brood cells where honey bee larvae develop. Honey bees with the right genes will check the cells for varroa mites and then remove the infested larvae from the hive.

Commercial bee stocks generally lack these behaviors. And bees raised with varroa sensitive hygiene have not been very popular with beekeepers because many strains produce less honey or have fewer workers.

So for the past 14 years, researchers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana have been working to create the ‘Pollen’ bee strain, named for their ability to pollinate.

Breeders have brought together breeding queens and males of different bee strains to produce a line with several beneficial traits: the docile Pollen bees have large colonies and produce a lot of honey. In addition, they have high levels of hygiene sensitive to varroa.

The USDA wanted to see how bees performed under the stressful conditions of migratory beekeeping. In these operations, bee colonies are transported by truck across the country, from field to field as the seasons change, to maximize revenue by pollinating various crops. Frequent transportation is difficult for bees, and they are prone to more diseases and mites when stacked together in storage lots or agricultural fields.

“This is probably the most challenging system in which you can place a colony of bees”, says Thomas O’Shea-Wheller, an evolutionary biologist now at the University of Exeter. As of 2017, he and his colleagues began a large-scale experiment with 173 pollen bee colonies and compared them to 193 standard commercial bee colonies.

The colonies started the experiment in Mississippi with a commercial beekeeping operation. A group of bees, half of them Pollen, were transported by truck to South Dakota in the spring to pollinate alfalfa and other crops and produce honey. In the fall, the bees were shipped to California to overwinter and then pollinate the almond orchards in the spring, before returning to Mississippi.

Pollen colonies were 30% more likely to survive this grueling workload compared to commercial bees. Counting the mites in their colonies revealed the reason: they did a better job of keeping the pests in check.

After two miticidal treatments, half of the commercial bee colonies survived the season, compared to 65% for the Pol-line, the team reports today in Scientific Reports. Colony size and honey production were roughly the same in both groups, suggesting they may perform well as pollinators.

The researchers also treated some colonies with a single dose of the miticide, to see if the pollen bees could survive with less help from the chemicals. The result was dramatic, O’Shea-Wheller says.

Commercial bee colonies grew and only 9% survived the season. In contrast, the Pollen colonies achieved a survival rate of 56%. This shows that beekeepers who want to reduce chemical use and are willing to accept greater losses would benefit greatly from using mite-resistant bees.

O’Shea-Wheller states. “It’s exciting because these bees demonstrate a remarkable ability to resist infestations, to the point where they can survive without being treated.”

The study also contained another surprise. The team analyzed the levels of four key viruses spread by the mites, including the deformed wing virus. In most cases, virus levels did not significantly affect colony survival odds for either normal or pollen bees.

This unexpected finding suggests that the mite is more harmful of viruses that it helps to spreadsays Keith Delaplane, a bee expert at the University of Georgia. “This is important to know… we have all been obsessed with viruses for a terribly time immemorial“. The good news, he adds, is that while there are no treatments for bee viruses, beekeepers have several proven ways to control the varroa mite.

Pollen bees require further study before they are ready to enter the market, the researchers say. They are currently analyzing the results of a second year of experiments. Meanwhile, the USDA has been working with a company in Hawaii to market and distribute a related version of Pol-line, called Hilo Bees.

If mite-resistant bees become more popular, beekeepers will benefit from some kind of herd immunity, says Spivak. Overall levels of mites will decrease and their spread between hives will decrease. The success of the Pollen bees, she says, is a welcome demonstration of the concept for high-performance mite-resistant colonies. In the fight against the varroa mite, “This is an encouraging solution, and a foothold for the future”.

Why bees are so important to the environment: curiosity

Bees are an important part of the natural environment, but we sometimes take them for granted. Maybe it’s because we don’t realize how important they are? So let’s clarify a few things:

1. Do we need bees? Why?

It’s an easy question: yes. Put simply, bees pollinate our plants, which means they carry pollen between plants of different sexes to fertilize them, or even between different parts of the same plant, which help plants reproduce. Bees also help plants survive by preventing inbreeding.

2. What is the biggest difference between native bees and honey bees?

Australian native bees for example do not store nectar and therefore generally do not produce honey, at least not in large quantities. But European honey bees were introduced to Australia about 200 years ago for this very reason: to produce honey.

Unfortunately, however, European honey bees steal food from native birds and animals and take over their homes. But they pollinate some of the native crops and many of the plants, generating an overall benefit.

3. If native bees don’t produce honey, do we need it?

Decidedly. Native bees pollinate native plants, many of which cannot be pollinated by introduced bees. Some flowers need vibrations to release pollen, which many of our native bees can do. This is called “Buzzing pollination”. Native bees can even pollinate some introduced plant species.

4. How many bee breeds do we have in Italy?

There are about 27 native bee species in Italy. The count of bee species around the world is still growing – there are 20,000 known species.

5. Do all bees build hives?

There are some exceptions but generally the answer is NI. Smaller bee species tend to live alone in wood, in empty spaces between rocks, in the stems of some plants and in houses that have buried themselves underground, and tend to swarm very little.

This is different from European honey bees, which live in groups with thousands of worker bees ruled by a queen. Surprisingly, a honey bee likely produces only one twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in its entire life. So, if you do the math, it would take around 1202 bees to make 500 grams of honey.

6. How big are the bees?

Native bees can range from around 2mm to just under 2.5cm in length, the largest in Italy being around 2cm which is the size of the spectacular queen Apis mellifera.

7. Do all bees sting?

It is unlikely that you will be stung by a bee, but European bees are aggressive and defend their hive. Smaller bee breeds generally don’t build hives, which means this isn’t a big deal and most of them that build hives are actually stingless. The best advice is to be careful anyway and keep your distance where you can.