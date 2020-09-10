Beers The perfect beer in Finland has now been chosen – the winner is “a wonderful consultant of his style” and the unanimous favourite of the jury

Joimouu-based Brewery Honkavuoren Valo is a recent and fragrant German-type wheat beer.

Joensuu Made by Brewery Honkavuori Mild-wheat beers have been chosen as the most effective beer in Finland in 2020. The choice was introduced on the Large Beer – Small Breweries occasion in Tampere.

Oona Heikkinen, Gross sales Director of Panimo Honkavuori, pours a drink with the title of the most effective beer in Finland right into a glass.­

The sunshine is a recent and fragrant German-type wheat beer with an alcohol content material of 4.5% by quantity. Beer can be out there to customers no less than in S Group shops all through Finland.

Honkavuori gross sales director Oona Heikkinen accepted the award with pleasure.

“It is a nice recognition of our work and can carry a lift to this corona 12 months.”

Panimo Honkavuori, which has been producing beer since 2016, is a smaller plant.

“We now produce about 100,000 liters a 12 months. We now have a capability of 200,000 liters, ”Heikkinen calculates.

Honkavuori’s beers have been very profitable up to now. Valo-wheat beers received their very own collection within the 2017 Finest Beer competitors in Finland and in 2018 within the Helsinki Beer Competition Beer of the Yr competitors.

“Mild has existed in its unique kind even earlier than the brewery. The primary industrial model of it was made in 2017. The beer recipe has been honed on a regular basis, the aim has been to make it as constant as attainable. Judging by the awards, it has been profitable, ”Heikkinen says.

The tenth Barely greater than 300 beers in ten totally different collection took half within the Finnish Finest Beer competitors, which was as soon as held. The ultimate jury selected the most effective of the winners of the totally different collection.

“Within the ultimate, we went by way of all of the collection winners very fastidiously. The properties of the beers have been mentioned for a very long time, a few hours, ”stated the chairman of the ultimate jury, a journalist. Mariaana Nelimarkka.

“In the long run, we got here to the unanimous view that the profitable beers are a wonderful consultant of their style, which deserves the title of the most effective beer in Finland.”

The organizer of the Finest Beer in Finland competitors is the Finnish Beer Affiliation. It consists of the Brewing Affiliation and the Small Brewing Affiliation, which signify the beverage business, in addition to the patron beer business.

Judging is difficult work – that is how beer is chosen

The desk six judges sit in entrance of him. Everyone seems to be dealing with eight glasses of beer. The clock shouldn’t be even near half a day, however there’s already an identical satin on the desk and two extra rounds are recognized earlier than the lunch break. An identical four-table contract is deliberate for the afternoon carriage. The judging of the primary rounds of the Finest Beer in Finland competitors is underway.

Tasting alone shouldn’t be sufficient now. An estimate should be recorded for every beer and factors given on a scale from zero to at least one hundred. It requires targeted work. It’s needed to think about the looks, aroma, style, mouthfeel, aftertaste, common look and the way properly the beer represents the acknowledged fashion. It is a blind take a look at; tasters are usually not instructed concerning the manufacturers of beers not to mention the producers.

Greater than 300 beers in ten collection will participate within the competitors this 12 months, so greater than ten judges can be wanted.

“The jury broadly represents the Finnish beer style,” says the individual accountable for the competitors Kari Likovuori.

“There are all kinds of beer fans, members of beer golf equipment, gross sales channel representatives, beer media and simply extraordinary beer associates. A number of international skilled judges may also participate within the judging. ”

There are a complete of six judges on the opening day and every desk focuses on one beer fashion: one desk evaluates totally different bitter beers, the opposite has mild lagers in entrance of it and the group just a little additional afield appears to be darkish stouts and porters.

And the evaluation of beers doesn’t finish there: The beers with the most typical factors advance to the ultimate of their very own collection, the place a brand new jury screens out the medalists within the collection. Now, factors are not given in silence, however the prime beers within the collection are put so as by tasting and discussing. The highest three can be rewarded.

The winner of every collection will advance to the grand ultimate. The comparability of the prevalence of various kinds of beers shouldn’t be fairly easy, so the ultimate jury session will simply wish to stretch for a number of hours. Nevertheless, after dialogue and justification, you’ll ultimately discover the beer that will get the title of the most effective beer in Finland.