Beers Finnish NATO beer attracted worldwide attention, interview requests for CEO of Eastern Finnish brewery

Petteri Vänttinen, CEO of Olaf Brewing Brewery, says that he is puzzled by the brewery’s international attention.

International the media is wild about the Otan beer brewed by Olaf Brewing, a brewer from Savonlinna. The beer is named after the French name of the Defense League, Organization of the Northern Atlantic.

On Friday, news about NATO beer had been reported by a news agency, among others Reutersa US newspaper The Washington Post and a French news channel France 24.

“The new ‘safety-flavored’ beer celebrates Finland’s NATO application,” says The Washington Post.

Brewery managing director Petteri Vänttinen is puzzled by the attention of the international media. Interview requests have become such a news agency From APfrom a German From Bild magazine as well as from The Washington Post mentioned earlier.

Next week, the film crew of the Czech broadcaster ČT is coming to Savonlinna to talk about the brewery. Yesterday, the Japanese TV channel TBS interviewed Vänttinen via Zoom.

“I was asked what your message is to the people of Japan. I’m just the CEO and not the president of an Eastern Finnish brewery, so I said it’s worth coming to Finland. It’s beautiful and safe here, ”she says.

Vänttinen has also had the opportunity to give an interview to the Japanese ANN channel.

Crank feels that he represents the whole of Finland in foreign media and wants to give a good image of his homeland.

“When an individual Finn gets attention, it has to be treated smartly and casually without being wrinkled.”

Earlier, the brewery said it planned to send beer to the Finnish state administration. According to Vänttinen, the broadcasts are now also planned for the President of the United States To Joe Biden and the Secretary General of NATO To Jens Stoltenberg.

“That, too, is under construction.”