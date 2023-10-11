The smell of putrefaction and death permeates the Beeri settlement, an agricultural community neighboring the Gaza Strip, in the south of Israel and the scene of one of the worst massacres the country has suffered in the attack by the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas last Saturday (7), with more of one hundred civilians killed.

The bodies of two Hamas members are still at the entrance to the settlement. Elite Israeli units managed to break the resistance of fighters entrenched there after 48 hours of fierce fighting.

At the beginning, Hamas took many hostages among the residents of the settlement and, at one point, in one building there were 40 hostages and 20 members of the group, an Israeli military officer reported to EFE Agency during a press visit to the site.

During the fight to regain control of this building, six Israeli soldiers were killed, and several hostages were rescued alive after six or seven hours of fighting.

The number of 100 Israelis killed there is provisional, as emergency teams are still searching for bodies in the complex of 600 houses, which housed around 1,200 people before the invasion.

A member of the Zaka emergency service, which is removing the bodies of the dead, told EFE, on condition of anonymity, that they found mutilated, tortured and charred bodies at the scene.

“There are parents who saw their children killed and there are children who saw their parents killed,” commander Doron Spielman told EFE of the scenes inside the settlement during the two-day siege.

“Now there are relatives who are coming to identify the victims, bringing their DNA to try to identify the dismembered and dismembered bodies,” Spielman explained.

“It was the biggest massacre of all the communities in this region,” he added.

Four or five buildings in the settlement are reduced to rubble or badly destroyed, partly by the Hamas attack and partly by subsequent fighting to regain control of the area.

Due to its proximity to Gaza, just 5 km from the division fence, Beeri was probably one of the first settlements to be razed by the thousand or so Palestinian fighters who invaded Israeli territory in the early hours of Saturday morning, and was one of the last to be fully retaken by the country’s forces.

Hamas members who took control of Beeri disguised themselves in Israeli Army uniforms and began shooting at approaching military units, the Israel Defense Forces communications office revealed.

In response, the military fired tank shells at the terrorists and then regained control of the region house by house, according to the military statement.

The Hamas attack, carried out by around a thousand men, took Israel by surprise and initially allowed the attackers to take control of around 30 communities, which took more than two days to recapture.

In Israel, around 1,200 people died and more than 3,000 were injured in the attacks, while in the Gaza Strip the Israeli counteroffensive has already left 1,100 dead and 5,330 injured.