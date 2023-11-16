Beer&Food Attraction will be held at the Rimini fair from 18 to 20 February 2024, the fair signed by Italian Exhibition Group and dedicated to the Eating Out Experience which offers professionals the most complete national and international offer of beers, drinks, food and trends for the OUT OF HOME sector. A unique opportunity for the B2B public who wants to update themselves on new consumption methods and styles and seize the opportunities that current changes offer us. With the aim of also creating new business opportunities by encouraging dialogue between operators and the best excellences in the ecosystem, Beer&Food Attraction and BBTech Expo confirm their role as Hub of the reference market and launch the area for the 2024 edition Start-Up and Innovation dedicated to products, services and solutions in the foodservice sectors and technologies and equipment for beverage production. The initiative sees the involvement and main partnership of ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for innovation and digital in Italy and aims to create an exhibition area entirely reserved for innovation.

Start-Ups registered in the business register in the special section of innovative Start-Ups can apply to participate in the initiative. Only the first 20 start-ups that have obtained the highest score based on the evaluation carried out according to the criteria indicated in this expression of interest will be selected. Your application must be sent no later than 12:00 on Friday 15 December 2023 according to the methods described at this link. “We are pleased to have started this new and further collaboration with IEG and in particular Beer&Food Attraction, the only event in Europe dedicated to the Eating Out Experience. As ANGI we are honored to be able to give our contribution and precious added value to the enhancement of the Innovation Area where we can give voice and prestige to the best Italian innovators, creating a path of values ​​in which to support the excellence of our country’s ecosystem and the startup world of the sector” , commented the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri.

“Beer&Food Attraction presents itself as an accelerator of innovation and progress in the world of eating out and for this reason in the 2024 edition we will dedicate an area to startups, which will thus have space and a way to present their potential to the market” states Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager of the Food&Beverage division of Italian Exhibition Group. “We are very pleased to be supported by ANGI in promoting dialogue and business opportunities between companies, investors and young startuppers, who together can encourage the growth of products, services and solutions capable of innovating the sector”.