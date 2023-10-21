Saturday, October 21, 2023, 6:13 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The challenge was to find out if non-alcoholic beer is a healthy drink. Because we find many publications and studies that attribute all kinds of health benefits to it, from favoring the cardiovascular system to strengthening bones or being good for pregnant women. Nutritionists highlight its vitamin and antioxidant content, but clarify that it is not a ‘superfood’ with special benefits for the body. Of course, there is unanimity among experts that it is one of the healthiest options when we go out for a drink: it is light years away from alcoholic beverages and far ahead of soft drinks, smoothies or juices full of sugar.

It has alcohol



A ‘without’ beer is one that has an alcohol content of less than 1% of the volume – the usual is 0.9% -, when a beer with alcohol includes around 5%; wine, between 12% and 15% and strong liquors, 45%. Beers that are called ‘0.0’ cannot exceed 0.4% alcohol, an almost imperceptible amount for our body – they include more water content than a ‘without’ one.

It has some alcohol, so we can’t drink it like water. This minimum percentage must be taken into account if we are going to drive, if we suffer from some pathology or if we are pregnant. “In any case, compared to the rest of the drinks that we make social use of such as wine, soft drinks, musts, juices, smoothies with high sugar content… non-alcoholic beer is one of the best options,” he highlights. Manuel Vázquez, specialist in Food Technology. To begin with, switching to a non-alcoholic drink is already a decision with great benefits for the body: alcohol is linked to 12% of all cancers.

There are other healthier bets than ‘without’ or ‘0.0’ beer – water, without a doubt – but in this case we are looking for a drink for that moment of socializing. «Non-alcoholic beer is a great ally when we want to go out. Also sparkling water and lemon, iced tea, iced coffee or tomato juice,” suggests Aitor Sánchez, nutritionist and author of the blog ‘Gominolas de Petróleo’.

Occasional consumption



Another thing is that we drink non-alcoholic beer to obtain benefits for our health. It is useless, although the basic ingredients for its manufacture are good: malt, water, hops and yeast. They have B vitamins and folates; and hops provide polyphenols (flavonoids) with antioxidant properties – the Spanish Heart Foundation highlights that these antioxidants promote cardiovascular health. “It contains folic acid, proteins, carbohydrates and minerals,” completes Vázquez, although not in significant quantities.

In fact, it is not a drink that should be introduced into a healthy diet and its consumption should be occasional. “While it is true that in beer we find some micronutrients that may be interesting, we find those same nutrients in greater quantities, in vegetables, fruits, legumes… much more advisable and complete foods,” clarifies the expert in Food Technology. Food. Below are three myths about beer that are important to clarify.

‘0.0’ yes… but it has calories



As it does not have alcoholic content, the calories in a bottle can be reduced to 40 or 50, but we will never be ingesting zero calories, as is the case with water. “The reason is that, in addition to the calories provided by alcohol, it has a high carbohydrate content, since it has cereals (roasted, raw barley, hops…).”

It is not ‘for pregnant women’



There is another widespread myth about beer: as it contains folic acid (vitamin B9), necessary during pregnancy to prevent problems with the baby’s neuronal development, it might seem that its consumption benefits pregnant women. «A 200 milliliter cane will provide 6 micrograms of folic acid, 1% of what a pregnant woman needs daily. Is this fame then justified? It seems evident that not,” says doctor in Food Science and Technology and researcher Manuel Herrero. “It would be much more advisable to eat vegetables and fruits that, together, will offer a significant contribution of folic acid and other vitamins and nutrients.”

Not good for hydration



Another way to justify the more frequent consumption of non-alcoholic beer than usual is that it is good for hydrating after exercising and ‘sweating’. «It is a completely erroneous perception. Without a doubt, it is much better to drink water,” adds Herrero.

Consumption

15% of total beers

15% of the beers consumed in Spain are non-alcoholic, almost 50 liters per person per year. An amount of 100 grams of non-alcoholic beer contains about 40 calories, no fat, between 4 and 5 grams of carbohydrates – 1.5 of them sugar – and 0.3 of protein. On the other hand, it includes 92 grams of water and 4 milligrams of sodium. Among the minerals, 4 milligrams of calcium and 27 milligrams of potassium stand out