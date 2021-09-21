Sam Adams Boston Beer is ready to launch its potent Utopia beer, which has a 28% alcohol content. Therefore, the drink became illegal in part of the United States. With a 750ml package, the suggested price of the beer is US$ 240 (R$ 1,279 at the exchange rate this Monday, 20th).

States where Utopia is illegal are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

According to an article by USA Today, those who want to try the drink should be aware that it is only produced every two years. For this 12th edition of the beer, the company will produce 13,000 bottles that should be sold from October 11th, in specialized stores.

Utopia is described as an “extreme” beer by its brewer. Some of the liquid was aged for nearly three decades in wooden bourbon barrels, says the brewery. The drink, after mixing, is aged again in barrels of Madeira, Port, Sherry and French wine.

“Since the launch of Utopia in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each beer, experimenting with different types of aged barrels, new flavors and different blending techniques,” said Jim Koch, founder of Sam Adams.

