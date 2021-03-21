Heineken plant in Jaén. Jose Manuel Pedrosa

The greenest beer is already produced from the most sustainable territory, the one that forms a forest with almost 70 million olive trees. A combination that has lit up what is the first brewing plant in the country, and the largest in Europe, which works exclusively with renewable energy and with zero emissions. This sustainable brewery that has started up the multinational Heineken in its center of La Imora, in Jaén, also incorporates a new biomass plant that converts the remains of olive grove pruning into renewable thermal energy. Specifically, there will be about 6,000 tons of pruning waste per year that will be provided by local farmers in exchange for a premium.

The thermal energy from this biomass plant provides 70% of the energy needed to brew beer. A factory that generates 12,600 megawatt hours of renewable energy with an alternative system of industrial steam production that is ecological, sustainable and beneficial for the environment. The remaining 30% is electrical energy that comes from the photovoltaic plant inaugurated last September in El Andévalo (Huelva) by Iberdrola. The result of this commitment to renewables is, in the first instance, to avoid the emission into the atmosphere of 2,500 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to the average consumption of 2,500 homes. “The concept of circular economy takes on special relevance in this factory that generates green energy, taking advantage of the pruning remains of the olive grove and providing an extra income for the farmers of the area”, highlights the director of Corporate Relations of Heineken in Spain, Carmen Ponce .

This is the first agreement of its kind that Heineken has signed in Europe. In the last three years, it has invested 6.4 million to increase the efficiency and packaging capacity of the Jaen factory, in addition to developing an energy and water saving program. All the water used to make beers in the Jaén factory is already returned to nature thanks to water compensation actions such as the one carried out in the surroundings of Doñana. The green project for the Jaén plant has been developed together with Biosteam, a national specialist in the management of agricultural and forestry waste and its transformation into biomass, as a long-term Thermal Purchase Agreement for the next 12 years.

“Jaén represents a great step in our commitment to sustainability and in our ambition to be the greenest brewery, a path in which we have been working for years to produce beers that everyone likes,” says Guillaume Duverdier, President of Heineken Spain. In his opinion, this project brings them closer to their commitment to produce all their beer brands with zero emissions by 2025. The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, who was present at the inauguration, highlighted that the Jaén plant “is an example of the spirit with which the Next Generation and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan were born, which bases its pillars on the ecological transition, digital transformation and social and territorial cohesion ”. However, the specific funds for this action, of 1.4 million, have been financed outside these aid plans.