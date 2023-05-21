Beer | This is how much a pint costs in Tampere’s MM pubs – it was discovered in one restaurant when conscience knocked

We found out the cheapest tap beers in the vicinity of the Nokia Arena. Pubs in Tampere are cheaper than in the World Cup arena.

Thirsty hockey fans have to shell out at least 9.20 euros for a four-deciliter pint of beer in the corridors of the Nokia Arena, which can rightly be considered a steep price.

At last spring’s games, the same product cost 8.90 euros.

In the vicinity of the Nokia Arena, however, you can quench your thirst for beer for less before and after the matches.

Sanoma’s competition team found out the prices of beer in the nearby cupolas of the World Cup arena. Basically, beer is clearly cheaper outside the Nokia Arena than inside it.

According to Sanoma’s report, you can get a half-liter pint of Sandels from the tap at Roligan’s bar, located right on the side of the Nokia Arena, at a very affordable price of 6.5 euros.

There is plenty of beer for lion fans in Tampere.

At Beerhouse Opal next to Roligan’s, a half-liter pint of Sandels costs 7.3 euros.

So if you want to save euros, before the matches you can enjoy the beers in the domes located in the immediate vicinity of the Nokia Arena.

A couple the Old Mates pub, located a minute’s walk from the Nokia Arena, offers a half-liter pint of Bear for 7.90 as a basic beer.

“We have not raised or lowered prices because of the World Cup. During the past calendar year, prices have indeed changed due to the world situation, when costs have risen”, a bartender working at Old Mates Joni Tuokko tells.

Old Mates is told that the restaurant has not raised the price of beer because of the World Cup.

On the other hand, O’Connell’s, an Irish pub located a little further from the World Cup arena, raised the prices of basic products slightly for the duration of the World Cup.

“Our products are in pint size, which means there is 0.568 deciliters of beer in a pint. The cheapest pint from us is nine euros. For that price you can get Aura, Marsalkka lager and Manchester Bitter beer”, Mari Järvinenabout the O’Connells tells.

“We raised the prices of a few basic products, i.e. Aura, tentacles and cider on tap, by 50 cents or one euro. We did not raise the prices of other products.”

At O’Connells, the prices have been raised slightly.

A pint-sized tentacle costs €11 at O’Connells. According to Järvinen, there hasn’t been much feedback about raising prices.

“Even the players know what the spirit of the game is. And they usually buy our changing products, the prices of which we haven’t raised.”

From next door At Gastropub Soho, you can get a pint of Aura beer for seven euros. In the first days of the Games, the product in question cost 9 euros, but Soho quickly lowered the price back to the normal level.

A pint-sized tentacle cost up to 14 euros on the opening days of the Games.

“We raised the prices for two days, but then we wanted to go back to the old way. We felt that raising the prices was wrong”, restaurant manager Cape Salminen grant.

In Soho, prices were raised for a while, but then lowered again.

According to Salminen, the reason for returning the prices was not that there was angry feedback from customers. Conscience just started knocking.

The last destinations of Sanoma’s beer survey were the beer restaurant Konttori and the Heidis Bier Bar, which was used as a base for the Swedes during the World Cup.

At the branch, you can get a half-liter pint at the cheapest price of 7.80 euros. At this price, Keisari Lager comes out of the tap.

Draft beer prices in Tampere's taprooms The list was made based on the cheapest beers on tap in restaurants. Roligan's: Sandels 0.5l €6.50 Gastropub Soho: Aura 0.568l €7 Beerhouse Opal: Sandels 0.5l €7.30 Beer restaurant Office: Keisari Lager 0.5l €7.80 Old Mates: Bear 0.5l €7.90 Heidis Bier Bar: Coffee 0.4l €8 O'Connell's: Aura, Marsalkka Lager and Manchester Bitter 0.568l €9

Heidi Bier Bar is a bit more expensive. The cheapest option for draft beers is a four deciliter pint of Koffia. It costs eight euros.

It was reported about Heidis Bier Bar that the restaurant has not raised prices during the World Cup.

Swedish fans have owned Heidis Bier Bar for the second year in a row.

The Swedes who own Heidis Bier Bar didn’t think the restaurant’s prices were at least too expensive.

“Beer is cheap,” Swedish Micke announced when Sanoma visited the Swedes’ base before the Finland-Sweden match.

