Beer, the energy crisis is killing the Made in Italy supply chain

The success of the Italian beer is threatened by the explosion of costs that affects the entire supply chain with a leap in the last two years ranging from + 200% of energy to + 45% for packaging to + 40% for bottles, while cans have marked +10 %, caps + 22%, plastic drums + 23%, while i climate changes in 2022 they cut the barley harvest for malt by 1/3.

This is what emerges from the analysis of Coldiretti he was born in Consortium for the protection and promotion of Italian craft beer on the occasion of the national day of 100% made in Italy beer. In addition to the production difficulties, due to electricity costs, there is also a shortage on the market of carbon dioxide with a very high degree of purity used for bottling. The sharp increase in costs is pushing to reorient the production of some breweries towards the use of cans rather than glass bottles.

“In this scenario it is necessary to support small Italian craft beer producers – they say Coldiretti and the Consortium – with the stabilization of the cut of excise duties so as not to jeopardize an entire high quality Made in Italy supply chain “.

“The construction of a 100% Made in Italy supply chain for hops, barley and malt like the one supported by Coldiretti And Protection consortium it is therefore strategic to guarantee on the one hand the high quality of the raw materials to be used and on the other the quantities necessary for production with investments in research, machinery, cultivated varieties, creating a more solid relationship between beer producers and barley growers , hops and other complementary raw materials “.

See also He already believes it Fisco, Lollobrigida: “Let’s look at the French model on excise duties on alcoholic beverages” On the matter of excise duties on alcoholic beverages “I strongly believe in the European model if it is an opportunity for everyone. We look with interest at the French model, we want to put Italian companies in fair competition with others in terms of taxation”. This is what the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty has announced Francesco Lollobrigida referring to measures to be included in the next budget law, during his speech on the day of hops at the Coldiretti. “The French have been good at competing over the years by defending their companies,” he said Lollobrigida.

