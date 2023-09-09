Beer | The best beer in Finland has been chosen again

More than 50 breweries participated in the Finland’s best beer 2023 competition.

Back house and Tompuri Brewery’s Kaski Mustakaura 5.0% has been chosen as the best beer in Finland. The results were announced on Friday evening.

Beer from a brewery located in Virolahti also won in the same race last year.

The Best Beer in Finland competition is open to large and small breweries, to beers produced in Finland and to beers that are regularly sold. This year, 53 breweries registered for the competition. Out of 450 beers, the jury chose the winners for the different competition series, which were 15. The competition series with the largest number of participants are the pale lager, IPA and sour beer series, the competition announcement says.

The brewery from Virolahti won the competition for the second time.

Among the winners are breweries from all over Finland. The jury included more than 50 people and the international final jury.

Competition director, beer association Anikó Lehtinen says in the announcement that the products are always evaluated blindly.

“Our judges broadly represent the Finnish beer taste: there are enthusiasts, the restaurant and retail industry, beer media as well as beer lovers starting their hobby. You apply to be a judge and everyone must complete a judge training course before the competition.”

Chief Justice Jussi Rokan according to, the strengths of the series winners were considered from several perspectives.

“The toasty smooth beer convinced both the Finnish and international judges”, the press release describes the winner of the competition.

The competition is organized by Suomalainen Olut ry.

Finland’s Best Beer 2023: Kaski Mustakaura 5.0%, Takatalo and Tompuri Brewery

Series winners:

International pale lager: Pumpable barbarian, 5.0%, Münich Helles, Brewery TuJu

Beer: Barley Grind, 5.3%, German pilsner, Olari Brewery

Other pale lagers: 1873 Honey bock, 7.3%, Helles Bock, Tornion Brewery

Dark or colored lager: Kaski Mustakaura, 5.0%, schwarzbier, Takatalo & Tompuri Brewery

Light or medium dark ale: Lammin Sahti, 7.5%, sahti, Lammin Sahti

APA and Session IPA: Borgå Hazy Session IPA, 4.3%, session IPA, Vanhan Porvoo brewery

NEIPA: Neon Beast, 6.0%, cloudy IPA, Salama Brewing

IPA: Splitty Westy West Coast DIPA, 8.0%, American IPA, Fat Lizard Brewing Company

Stout and porter: Lauha, 9.0%, imperial stout, Kakola Brewing Company

Wheat beer: Wheat, 4.7%, wheat beer, Hailuoton Brewery

Unflavored and flavored sour beers: Vanilla Ducks, 5.0%, flavored sour beer, Etko

Flavored beers: Pumpkin Ale, 8.0%, fall cells, Mallaskuun Brewery

Aged beers: DBA Big Mommam 10.4%, barrel aged beer, Olari Brewery

Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers: Crisp Lager, 0.0%, non-alcoholic beer, Sinebrychoff

Other beers: Kaski Mustasavu, 4.6%, smoked beer, Takatalo & Tompuri Brewery

Citation: Best gluten-free beer 2023: Prost! for Uncles 5.5 t%, German pale Export beer, Tired Uncle Brewing