Beer | The best beer in Finland has been chosen again

More than 50 breweries participated in the Finland’s best beer 2023 competition.
Back house and Tompuri Brewery’s Kaski Mustakaura 5.0% has been chosen as the best beer in Finland. The results were announced on Friday evening.
Beer from a brewery located in Virolahti also won in the same race last year.
The Best Beer in Finland competition is open to large and small breweries, to beers produced in Finland and to beers that are regularly sold. This year, 53 breweries registered for the competition. Out of 450 beers, the jury chose the winners for the different competition series, which were 15. The competition series with the largest number of participants are the pale lager, IPA and sour beer series, the competition announcement says.
Among the winners are breweries from all over Finland. The jury included more than 50 people and the international final jury.
Competition director, beer association Anikó Lehtinen says in the announcement that the products are always evaluated blindly.
“Our judges broadly represent the Finnish beer taste: there are enthusiasts, the restaurant and retail industry, beer media as well as beer lovers starting their hobby. You apply to be a judge and everyone must complete a judge training course before the competition.”
Chief Justice Jussi Rokan according to, the strengths of the series winners were considered from several perspectives.
“The toasty smooth beer convinced both the Finnish and international judges”, the press release describes the winner of the competition.
The competition is organized by Suomalainen Olut ry.
Finland’s Best Beer 2023: Kaski Mustakaura 5.0%, Takatalo and Tompuri Brewery
Series winners:
International pale lager: Pumpable barbarian, 5.0%, Münich Helles, Brewery TuJu
Beer: Barley Grind, 5.3%, German pilsner, Olari Brewery
Other pale lagers: 1873 Honey bock, 7.3%, Helles Bock, Tornion Brewery
Dark or colored lager: Kaski Mustakaura, 5.0%, schwarzbier, Takatalo & Tompuri Brewery
Light or medium dark ale: Lammin Sahti, 7.5%, sahti, Lammin Sahti
APA and Session IPA: Borgå Hazy Session IPA, 4.3%, session IPA, Vanhan Porvoo brewery
NEIPA: Neon Beast, 6.0%, cloudy IPA, Salama Brewing
IPA: Splitty Westy West Coast DIPA, 8.0%, American IPA, Fat Lizard Brewing Company
Stout and porter: Lauha, 9.0%, imperial stout, Kakola Brewing Company
Wheat beer: Wheat, 4.7%, wheat beer, Hailuoton Brewery
Unflavored and flavored sour beers: Vanilla Ducks, 5.0%, flavored sour beer, Etko
Flavored beers: Pumpkin Ale, 8.0%, fall cells, Mallaskuun Brewery
Aged beers: DBA Big Mommam 10.4%, barrel aged beer, Olari Brewery
Non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers: Crisp Lager, 0.0%, non-alcoholic beer, Sinebrychoff
Other beers: Kaski Mustasavu, 4.6%, smoked beer, Takatalo & Tompuri Brewery
Citation: Best gluten-free beer 2023: Prost! for Uncles 5.5 t%, German pale Export beer, Tired Uncle Brewing
