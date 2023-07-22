The brewing sector in Brazil grew by almost 12% in 2022.

There are more than 1,700 establishments across the country. The information is part of the beer yearbook, released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. read the full document (4 MB).

The State of São Paulo has the highest number of registered breweries (387), followed by Rio Grande do Sul (310) and Minas Gerais (222). Currently, Brazil is the 3rd largest beer producer in the world. It is second only to China and the United States.

The sales volume in the national territory should reach, in 2023, 16 billion liters4.5% more than in 2022, according to the National Association of the Beer Industry. According to the entity, the standardization of industry rules contributed to these results.

Read more about the beer sector:

JOB

The increasingly professionalized market is not the only advantage of expanding the sector in Brazil. It’s just that beer helps create jobs and income in the locality where it is made. Throughout the country, this production chain is responsible for 2 million direct and indirect jobs.

Brazilian beers are innovative in flavors. You can take red fruits, baru nuts, rosemary, tomatoes and even lemon and turmeric. They give beers, an age-old drink, an increasingly Brazilian style.

With information from Brazil Agency.