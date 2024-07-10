Dozens of cartons of beer fell from a truck that was traveling along Teófilo Borunda Ortíz Boulevard and Paseo de la Victoria this morning.

The driver of a truck belonging to a beer company was driving when one of the vehicle’s hatches opened, from which several beer cans and a plastic platform fell, causing problems for vehicle traffic.

Staff from the General Coordination of Road Safety went to the site to flag down and prevent accidents, while some citizens helped him pick up the cans that were left scattered on the pavement.