A group of friends from the Drenthe village of Drochter Storageen came to Gramsbergen with a tractor and flat car to stock up on the crates of beer. They tapped 6003.49 euros at the cash register and drove back via Lutten and Slagharen with a full car. The boys had come to a one-off stunt sale, announced by the supermarket on social media: three crates of Grolsch for 25 euros.