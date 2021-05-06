Beer Making home-brewed beer is a new trend for men – “Nothing limits what beer can penetrate”

Nowadays, the taste and quality of beer go above and beyond. Men in their thirties and forties in particular are willing to spend up to thousands of euros on equipment and raw materials.

Of all kinds the popularity of hand-made has grown steadily since the 2010s, but during the Corona period the phenomenon has risen to new dimensions. In addition to knitting, cooking and baking, making home-made wine and especially beer yourself is now really popular.

A resident of Jyväskylä Jouni Raninen make beer at home with his friend Pekka Vesalan with. The hobby began about seven years ago, out of pure curiosity. Rani was interested to know if even a little more special beers could be made at home successfully.

It turned out that you can.

The first craze for homemade alcohols was seen as early as the 1990s. Today, however, the reasons for the hobby are different.

“In the 90s, wine and beer were made perhaps for the sake of getting cheap alcohol. Today, the hobby focuses more on wanting our own beer to be as high-quality, tasty and trendy as possible, ”says the chairman of the Beer Association Anikó Lehtinen.

At the heart of the hobby is precisely trying all sorts of new things. According to Lehtinen, the trend supports a beer culture that takes precedence over taste and not alcohol.

For beer hobby we are also now ready to sacrifice more money and time. Lehtinen says that people procure exotic raw materials, expensive hops and a wide range of home beer equipment.

A merchant in the Mallaspuoti online store that sells beer supplies to enthusiasts Jussi Pääkkönen says new enthusiasts appear on sale. When you get excited, you also make big investments.

“It’s starting to get cheap, but for many, things will soon leave the glove. Some have equipment in the basement or garage just like a small brewery. ”

Raninen started putting beer on the stove in his kitchen. Gradually, the hobby moved to the sauna. Now, with Vesala, Raninen has a home brewing device that makes cooking easier and reduces clutter.

One batch of 15–20 liters is pretended at Raninen’s home every three or four weeks. Raninen strikes the labels of his home brewery on the finished bottles.

Home Brewery Duunin Glunssi is a gluten-free beer. Friends Jouni Raninen and Pekka Vesala make small batches of beer mainly for their own and friends to drink.­

Beer putting is especially for men to do. There are no official statistics on enthusiasts, but Lehtinen says that the participants in home beer competitions, the members of home beer groups and those who order supplies for making home-brewed beer are men.

Also the CEO of Lappo Beverage Wholesale Jaakko Manni says the customer base consists mainly of men aged 30-45.

Raninen has sometimes heard someone say that making beer is like baking for men.

“I don’t see for myself what would supposedly take me in a masculine direction in this hobby. After all, it’s a really outdated idea that beer should be a men’s thing. ”

According to the beer association Anikó Lehtinen, men also miss hobbies where they can see their own handprint. In paid employment, this need may not be met by everyone.

“There are really a lot of different craft hobbies on offer for women. The men are mainly offered motor racing, cooking and brewing beer. ”

Corona time for its part, has increased the popularity of all kinds of hobbies at home. Those whose livelihoods have not been jeopardized by the epidemic now have extra money and time at their disposal.

According to Lehtinen, the enthusiasm for making yourself can also be seen in wines. However, the popularity of beer has grown more than that of wines, he said. The cause can be found in the manufacturing process.

“In beer, the taste comes from the preparation when the ingredients remain fairly constant. In wine, on the other hand, the taste is more attached to the grapes and their quality varies. ”

Bringing beer at home is also easy and pretty cheap to start with. According to Lehtinen, to get started you only need a few hoses, a couple of boilers and a fermentation vessel that costs about 30 euros. High-quality beer can also be made, for example, with brewery sets sold in supermarkets.

For many the first to come to mind is a mixture of home-made drinks made in a dirty bucket in a student apartment. Jouni Raninen reminds beer makers of the importance of hygiene.

“On bed days, 90 percent of the time is definitely spent on all kinds of dishwashing and washing. The clean utensils ensure that the beer does not become any sewer-flavored curd. ”

Raninen makes beer with his friend under the name Panimo Duuni. The duo’s beer goes to their own use and to friends.

“We don’t drink everything ourselves. A couple of boxes are usually taken to cat christenings for friends all over the world to taste. ”

During the corona period, cat baptisms have remained and Raninen has made even less beer than normal.

Beer hobby really actively follow trends. Manni says we switched from wheat beer to ipa and now I am also interested in different sour beers.

“Nothing limits what beer can penetrate there,” Raninen says.

His most particularly successful beer is gruit ancient cells flavored with pork weevil, puja and finch, picked from the yard of the parents’ cottage, where no hops are used at all.

However, the bravery of Raninen’s home brewery is a stronger imperial stout with which the home brewer has won several home-brewing competitions.

When enthusiasts can also order a wide range of raw materials and high-quality equipment, beer will not be left behind by professional breweries, Raninen says.