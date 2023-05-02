Beer | Joel Pohjanpalo slumped directly on the counter after the goal kick: “I’ll remember this evening for sure”

Joel Pohjanpalo stopped by the counter at Venezia’s home stadium and got what he ordered.

Finland profile striker of the national football team Joel Pohjanpalo scored four goals as his Italian club Venezia crushed Modena 5-0 in a Serie B football match on Monday.

The audience already cheered Pohjanpalo during the match. His actions also attracted attention after the match.

Out Of Context Football shared a taste of them with his more than 3.2 million followers on Twitter, as well Gazzetta dello Sport to the millions of viewers of their own social media channels.

In the video, the Finnish national team striker walks from the green with his upper body bare to the stall on the side of the field.

With the “four goal” ball in his arms, Pohjanpalo reaches towards the counter and asks for a drink. On the other side of the sales counter, there is no delay, but the big hero of the match was served promptly.

Pohjanpalo goes back to the green with a mug of beer in his hand.

In addition to the goals, the beer mug is becoming Pohjanpalo’s trademark in Italy.

In the middle of February Pohjanpalo sipped from a pint of beer offered by a fan after scoring both of his team’s goals against SPAL.

Venezia supporters seem to be enjoying the situation to the fullest. They showed favor to Pohjanpalo in a happy atmosphere.

Bottom fire has scored 17 goals in Serie B this season. The striker shares the top spot in the league’s goalscoring list Gianluca Lapadula with.

Also based on Pohjapalo’s recent performance, he has a good chance to win Serie B’s goal crown. The Finn has scored six goals in the last five matches.

With the win, Venezia rose to pursue a place in the promotion qualifiers, with three matches remaining. Venezia has already lost the opportunity to go straight up.

Venezia coach Paolo Vanoli thanked his team for their commitment. He pointed out that the victory secured the league place also mathematically, but it is still possible to achieve more.

He hopes that the whole story of the team has not yet been written for this season.

“After securing a place in the series, there is room to dream. I have always had dreams, and I hope that the players know how to dream too”, Vanoli said on his club’s website.

Pohjanpalo thanked the team’s supporters and said he was proud of his four goals.

“I dedicate my goal to my teammates, who made great assists.”

on his Instagram account Pohjanpalo described the four-goal match as memorable.

“It was a great match and atmosphere. I will definitely remember this evening.”

Venice will face Cosenza and Perugia, who are still fighting for their place in the series, away from home and at home. Pohjanpalo thought that a place in the qualifying rounds was still possible.

“We have to collect as many points as possible from the rest of the match and then we’ll see what the situation is.”