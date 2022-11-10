Beers made with a lot of hops (Humulus lupulus), such as Indian pale ale (IPA), may be the key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease, suggests a study published in late October in the scientific journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

Hop flower extracts are used as stabilizing agents in beer production, but they are often one of the main ingredients in IPA-type drink. This natural component is also present in herbal teas and some soft drinks, explains the British version of the Metro newspaper.

In recent research, scientists have found that hops may be able to prevent beta amyloid proteins from clumping together around brain cells, which is one of the hallmarks of neurodegenerative disease.

According to the paper, the scientists also confirmed the antioxidant properties of the ingredient used in beer.

Four hop varieties were analyzed: cascade, saaz, tettnang and summit. They were exposed to amyloid proteins from human nerve cells. The study reveals that the plant extract is able to trigger a renewal process called autophagic pathways, in which the cell breaks down and reuses parts of old structures to increase efficiency.

As Metro shows, German-grown tettnang hops performed the best, further encouraging the elimination of excess protein in the brain due to its high levels of antioxidants.

This type of hop is usually used in differentiated and lighter beers.

While the findings don’t suggest that people should drink more beer, as alcohol is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers say hops could be the basis for foods that help prevent the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.