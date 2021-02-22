Beer German breweries have to pour beer down the drain because of the corona

Interest rate restrictions have reduced demand for beer in Germany.

The Germans breweries have had to dispose of unsold beer because interest rate restrictions have reduced demand for beer, German brewers’ associations say.

German pubs, hotels and restaurants have been closed since November due to the second wave of the corona.

Due to the problems, the German brewers’ associations DBB and VPBD are demanding state support for their members. The German federal government has in the past given support to pubs and bars, but not to breweries. The organizations represent about 300 breweries.

According to the organizations, beer stocks worth millions of euros have had to be destroyed because the products have expired.

According to the breweries, the sale of bottled beer in shops has not been “nearly enough” to compensate for the lost sales in the accommodation sector.