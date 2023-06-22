Bud Light ceased to be the best-selling beer in the United States in May to be surpassed by Special model. This is the consequence of a blunder by the directors of Anheuser Busch InBev, owner of Bud Light, but also of solid work from Constellation Brands, which owns the Modelo brand in the US. Bud Light was the best-selling beer in the United States since 2001. It had registered a gradual deterioration, but nothing to do with the collapse from April, when those responsible for the brand wanted to rejuvenate their image by resorting to a trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaneywho posted an image of a custom can on Instagram. Instead of opening the way to a new audience, there was a brutal rejection of the brand’s regular customers.

For the week ending June 3, Bud Light sales were 24 percent below the same week in 2022. Market share dropped from 10.3 percent in January 2023 to 7.3 percent in May. In contrast, Modelo Especial rose from 7.5 to 8.4 percent.

Modelo Especial, a clear lager that Constellation Brands produces in Mexico but only for sale in the United States, had been on the rise for years. The funny thing is, Constellation wasn’t even in the beer business until 2013., when Anheuser Busch InBev, an originally Belgian firm, producer of Bud Light and Budweiser, bought Cervecería Modelo for 20 billion dollars. The US Department of Justice made the purchase conditional on InBev divesting itself of Modelo’s US operations, which InBev sold to Constellation for $4.75 billion. Constellation only had experience in wine and spirits.

InBev has continued to handle the production and sales of the Modelo brands in Mexico and the rest of the world, but Constellation It produces in Mexico and sells in the United States. His success has been extraordinary. The company was worth $8.1 billion in 2013, but today it stands at $45 billion. Corona was its flagship product in the United States, but with efficiency and determination it promoted Modelo Especial. It first tapped into the Hispanic market, in which Modelo was more appreciated than Corona, but later extended its penetration to the general population.

When we see this success we understand why Constellation endured the coup of President López Obrador, when he unilaterally and illegally canceled a new plant in Mexicali of 1,400 million dollars almost finished. AMLO insisted that the factory should be moved to his home state of Tabasco, but the company bought land in Veracruz, which it has not developed because it knows the logistical problems of getting its beer from there to the United States. What it has done to meet demand is to increase production at its plants in Nava, Coahuila, and Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

There are many lessons in this beer war. The first is that companies should not allow the political decisions of their directors, such as support for the trans community, to prevail over the wishes of their customers. The second is that hard work building a brand can pay off even in a market as nationalistic as the United States. The third is that AMLO made a clumsy mistake by closing the Mexicali plant. The fourth is that Mexican beer is competitive throughout the world.

Autonomy

The first chamber of the Supreme Court decided yesterday that any woman in Mexico can protect herself against state prohibitions on abortion. It is a crucial ruling in a country where it is customary to punish a woman who is forced to have an abortion. Governments will no longer be able to deny due protection to the reproductive autonomy of women.