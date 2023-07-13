Home page World

From: Andrew Knobloch

A vacation in the Balkans can be a great experience, or like a Viennese woman, it can also be a bit of a letdown thanks to a bill.

Vienna – For many people, vacationing in Croatia is the desired destination in summer. Those who have finally made it look forward to the beach, sun and sometimes cevapcici and beer so that they can also enjoy the local culture at the dining table. However, a Viennese woman has had bad experiences with exactly that food combination.

Croatia vacationer shocked at Essen: “Ten tasteless cevapcici and a small beer”

Only recently circulated the bill of a vacationer in Greece, where he fell out of his shoes. The woman from Vienna had to experience something similar. Like the Austrian portal today.at reported, the tourist was on the island of Brac and treated herself – without knowing how much she had to pay for it. A small pivo and a portion of cevapcici doesn’t sound like a luxury meal.

She is quoted as outraged on the portal: “Ten tasteless Ćevapčići, a handful of frozen goods and a small beer cost me a whole 25 euros.” So it wasn’t just the expensive price that got on her mind, the whole fun didn’t taste good either. To stay with the image of the meal, the woman said after the 17.50 euro meal and the seven euro drink: “I rounded the bill up to 25 euros, but the hefty sum was really heavy on my stomach.”

Croatia prices are rising steadily – not only tourists are annoyed

Recently, the increasingly high prices in Croatia have been discussed again and again, and the Sunday rules in the country have also changed. Inflation and the euro – the country on the Adriatic Sea is no longer an insider tip, nor is it a bargain. Other examples from the Viennese break it down: “For the large beach bed you pay 40 euros this year and the tourist office charged me a surcharge of 50 percent for a boat tour.” In addition to surcharges for leisure activities such as the slow train to the beach of Zlatni Rat, there is also shopping no pleasure: “The price level is the same, if not higher, than with us,” says the vacationer at heute.at.

But it’s not just the tourists who are sounding the alarm, they are too President of the Association of Family Accommodations in Croatia, Barbara Markovic, is angry about the price increase. Still, one Croatian city tops the list of the most crowded tourist cities.