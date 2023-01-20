Beer and slippery roads are not a great match. At least, for the one who consumes the beer and then has to go home via a footpath that has been transformed into a kind of small Thialf. Apparently ‘sugar-containing substances’ such as sugar beet juice, but also beer waste, can work as a supplement for road salt.

Salt lowers the freezing point by a few degrees. That is not good enough in places in the world where it gets tens of degrees below zero. In addition, salt does not magically disappear. It ends up in nature, which affects flora and fauna. That brine is also not desirable for car enthusiasts, because the stuff can rust on metal. So time for change.

Beer as an alternative to road salt

That is why experiments are being done with additions to the mix of salt and water. An example of this are ‘sugar-containing substances’ such as sugar beet juice and the waste that remains after brewing beer. This reports National Geographic. By adding resources such as beer waste to road salt, the freezing point should drop even further. Handy for the coldest places in the world.

In addition, what remains is less bad for nature and car parts will rust less quickly. As an additional advantage, the addition of sugary substances ensures that the brine sticks better to the road surface, the news website writes. Billy Penn.

Can salt be replaced?

Unfortunately, there are also disadvantages to using sugar. For example, it is more expensive and the sweet smell can attract animals. Sugary substances can also attract bacteria that (if the stuff ends up in a lake) remove oxygen from the water and that is not good for water plants and aquatic animals.

At the end of 2020, this new mix was already being tested in the state of Michigan. More than two years later, researchers are still gathering information to draw a definitive conclusion. If the results are positive, it could mean that we can exchange salt for sugar in its entirety, thinks Lampoon Magazine.