Saturday, April 22, 2023
Beer | Belgian customs crushed thousands of cans of US beer

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
Beer | Belgian customs crushed thousands of cans of US beer

Miller High Life beer’s advertising slogan has been “champagne of beers” for decades. The destruction decision is based on a complaint about the misleading use of the word champagne.

Belgium customs crushed more than 2,000 cans of American Miller High Life beer from the beginning of the week. The destruction of the beer cargo was covered in the news, among other things The Guardian and CNN.

Miller High Life beer’s advertising slogan has long been “champagne of beers”. The Belgian customs’ decision to destroy is based on a complaint filed by the French champagne producers’ association about the unfounded and misleading use of the word champagne.

The European Union and some other countries have protected the word champagne to mean only sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.

Belgium customs seized a cargo of beer in the port of Antwerp in February. The cargo was on its way to Germany.

According to CNN, Miller High Life’s slogan has been “the champagne of bottled beers” since 1906, but was shortened to “the champagne of beers” in 1969.

Molson Coors Beverage Company, which owns the Miller High Life beer brand, does not currently import the beer in question to EU countries. According to Belgian customs, the German customer of the beer cargo did not object to the destruction decision.

