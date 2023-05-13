To celebrate the 10-month anniversary of Jagger’s successful spinal surgery, his goldendoodle, Cat Torrejon-Nisbet, didn’t buy him a bone. Instead she treated him to a $15 rose-shaped dog cake made with antelope heart from Dogue, a canine restaurant in San Francisco.

“They won’t like you more for giving them a fancy prizesaid Torrejon-Nisbet, 50, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, with Jagger and Sierra, her bernedoodle sister. “It’s more about the love we have for our dogs”.

Dog owners like Torrejon-Nisbet frequent a growing number of restaurants in the United States that offer separate menus for dogs. Pet parents can now order a steak or Alaskan salmon with rice for their dog. The dog can wash that down with a non-alcoholic “beer” made from pork bouillon, or a Dög Pawrignon made with oil from wild-caught salmon.

Other restaurants cater exclusively to dogs, from custom canine birthday cakes to food trucks serving up chicken nuggets and burgers. At Dogue, dogs eat a fine-dining tasting menu.

In San Francisco, Jason Villacampa, 40, has taken his corgis, Tony and Captain, to Dogue four times (cost: $75 per dog). On a recent visit, Villacampa said, chef Rahmi Massarweh explained the dishes, detailing which local farm provided each ingredient and how each meal was prepared. Massarweh, who has been a chef for 20 years, trained in French cuisine in San Francisco.

Despite inflation, 54 percent of dog owners said they were willing to spend more to feed their dogs a more nutritious whole-food diet and more aligned with the health options of your home, found a survey carried out a year ago by Rover, a pet sitter service.

“Pets are members of our family, and we want to feed them accordingly.said Ron Holloway, owner of Woofbowl, a food truck in New York that caters to dogs.

Many dog ​​owners celebrate their pets’ birthdays at restaurants. Owners order custom cakes—like one shaped like a ramen bowl for a Shih Tzu named Ramen—from businesses like Maison de Pawz in New York, a dog-friendly bakery and caterer where they can choose flavors like peanut butter, coconut, apple with spices or carob.

To comply with health department regulations, pet-focused restaurants in New York serve only dog ​​items or prepare meals for pets and people separately.

When Joey, a Yorkshire terrier, visits New York, his owner, 25-year-old Rachel Choi, often takes him to a dog park. But Choi said that she makes it clear, with her whining at the entrance, that she doesn’t want to be there. He wants to go to Boris & Horton, a dog cafe, to enjoy a peanut butter cupcake and be petted by other people.

“He seems to have a fabulous humor there that he doesn’t show anywhere else.“, said.

