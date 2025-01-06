Whipping at Pedro Sánchez at official events is now a tradition. Booing at the arrival of the President of the Government, whether in the parade on October 12 for Hispanic Heritage Day or on January 6 in the celebration of Military Easter, has become common in recent years.

The head of the Executive arrived shortly before 12:00 p.m. at the Royal Palace, where this event was being held, presided over by King Felipe and Queen Letizia – this year, and for the second time, Princess Leonor was also present, dressed midshipman, who next Saturday will embark for half a year on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano just like his father did 38 years ago—and which marks the beginning of the agenda of the House of His Majesty on King.

Upon arrival, Sánchez met with the Ministers of Defense and Interior, Margarita Robles and Fernando Grande-Marlaska, with whom he spoke while waiting for the true hosts of the event, the Kings, to arrive. It was then that, in the vicinity of the Palace offices, as ABC has witnessed, whistles and shouts of “Sánchez Get out” and “Resignation!” were heard. which were addressed to the socialist leader by the citizens who had attended to watch the arrival of the monarchs, as well as the rest of the authorities and of course, the parade of the State Security Forces and Bodies.

Let us remember that the head of the Executive is currently haunted by various judicial cases linked to both his Government and his personal environment. Among them, that of the Attorney General of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz for alleged revelation of documentation linked to the also case of the partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto González Amador. This week thirteen new witnesses testify, among them, this Wednesday, their number two, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, at the request of the prosecutor himself.









In addition to the Kings and their daughter, and the President of the Government and several of his ministers, the event was attended by the Army’s senior staff, under the command of the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón. .