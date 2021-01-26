Mobile messaging services have become an essential part of our day over time. For this reason, new applications and platforms emerge to complement some of the most popular, such as the case of Beeper, which offers a unified inbox for 15 of the most used messaging services, like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter or Telegram.

As its name implies, Beeper has the spirit of the old devices that only received short messages. It was popular in the 90’s when cell phones still didn’t have text message reception. Later, when the SMS appeared on cell phones, the pager was deprecated.

The platform created by Eric Migicovsky, founder of the Pebble smart watch, is characterized by managing communication through different social networks and messaging applications from a common place, which in addition to sending and receiving messages, has search and archive options for messages or reminders.

In its interface, the main mobile messaging services and those of the popular social networks can “coexist”, such as Facebook (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger), Apple (iMessage), Google (Messages for SMS, Hangouts), IRC, Telegram , Signal, Discord, Skype and Slack, to mention the most popular proposals available on the market.

Beeper is built on the Matrix, an encrypted messaging protocol, federated and open source, which allows to open “bridges” between this platform and other chat networks. These bridges are also open source and available on GitHub for anyone who wants to peruse them.

The platform was created by Eric Migicovsky, founder of the Pebble smartwatch. Photo: Beeper.

While it is available as a desktop application for computers, it also has a version for mobile devices.

But unlike many of the messengers that converge on its platform, Beeper was designed as a subscription service, so it will be necessary to pay 10 dollars a month.

After the announcement that WhatsApp was going to make substantial changes to user policies, many of its users not only questioned the decision, but also opted to replace them with other messaging services. This did, among other things, that Signal and Telegram will exponentially increase the number of downloads of digital stores and the number of users.

At the beginning of January, WhatsApp users began to see a message warning of changes in the service regarding the data that WhatsApp collects from users and their treatment, as well as regarding the way in which businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services. to store and manage your WhatsApp chats.

In the same message that warned that in order to continue using the messaging service, users had to accept the changes.

The company noted that the new policies do not imply material changes in the processing of data for users, and that WhatsApp still does not share the data of these users with Facebook for use by the parent company to improve products and advertisements.

However, the confusion among users, the company postponed the effective date of those changes (initially on February 8), without this change implying suspensions or eliminations of accounts among those who until now had not accepted the informative message.

Later, as they remarked from WhatsApp, users will have to review the policy, “at their own pace”, before the new options for companies become effective on the 15 th of May.

SL