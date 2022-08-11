Beelink U59 Pro is the brand new mini PC produced by the company from which it takes its name, which has recently fallen into our hands. If you remember well we had already told you about these devices in our review and having treated the device myself I must immediately confess that the expectations for this U59 were high from the beginning!

So, without getting lost in further chat as there are so many things to say, let’s start with the review right away!

Beelink U59 Pro, the complete review!

As always, before starting I want to introduce you to the product. This tour we will talk about Beelink U59 Pro, a really compact mini PC with a super low price, as you can see on the official product page, which however is not to be underestimated at all.

I state immediately so that there are no misunderstandings later: it is a product for office use, so all fans of gaming and advanced editing should not rely much on this type of product (which is easily understood from the low price they hold), even if something can be combined! No more chatter though, let’s get started right away!

Unboxing and features.

Beelink, I repeat, has its own philosophy in the canning of its products. It all comes in a very elegant and compact cardboard package. The dimensions are minimal and everything is boxed in such a way as to minimize waste.

While it is true that a book is never judged by its cover, it is undeniable that a good cover certainly helps to capture the reader. Likewise, a product must also look good and fortunately Beelink U59 Pro succeeds!

Let’s now come to the contents of the package:

1x Beelink U59 Pro

2x HDMI cables of different lengths

1x Power cable

1x Brackets for fixing

1x Various screws

1x Multilingual User Manual

Also this time in the package it is present everything you need for a correct configuration. But before getting to the gist of the product, I now want to introduce you to the specifications that I immediately announce are not bad for the price range. Let’s start immediately with the dimensions, which are 124x113mm with only 42mm high, as you can see for yourself from this drawing:

Beelink U59 Pro comes with a Intel Celeron N5105. This is the “low-cost” range of Intel processors as you well know. This however does not translate into low quality I want to clarify it, it is only an obligatory choice if you want to keep a price as low as possible.

Either way, this N5105 is nothing but a decent one 4 cores with a base frequency of 2.0 GHz which reaches a maximum peak of 2.9 GHz. Already from here it is easy to understand the target towards which the product is aimed.

However, if you are interested in the cache hierarchy, the processor has 1.5 MB for L2 and 4 MB for L3. However, this is a CPU that came out last year and of excellent workmanship albeit limited. We then have 8GB of RAM for the basic version (expandable up to 64GB), obviously DDR4 and a 500GB SSD and obviously a built-in WI-FI 5 module.

Now let’s talk about doors: one of the few criticisms I leveled at the previous model I reviewed was that relating to the absence of a Type C entrance. With great joy I can see that now, alongside the two USB 3.0 inputs, you can finally count on a worthy Type C together with the jack input.

This choice opens the door to multiple uses (which we will talk about shortly). Then we have on the back two HDMI inputs (up to 4k), two LAN inputs and two USB 3.0 inputs.

Last but not least, Also present is the very convenient Bluetooth 5.0 module which must never be missing. In short, this tour does not miss anything!

A configuration within everyone’s reach!

A really impressive stumbling block for some types of people less accustomed to technology is the configuration of a computer. Most of the time when you buy a preassembled there is an operating system already installed on it. In this specific case we have Windows 11, the latest version of the Microsoft operating system. Beelink also thought about customizing the initial setup, so the difficulty is 0.

If you are not used to IT tools you do not have to fear, you will be guided step by step and you will not have to worry about anything. On first launch, you may experience some general slowdown, but don’t be scared – this comes from the fact that Beelink U59 Pro it is downloading the most recent updates and consequently is putting a lot of stress on the components.

My advice is to configure and install the Windows updates, then proceed with the use of this mini PC. I was very keen to emphasize that the initial setup is within everyone’s reach!

Ok, but what am I buying? How does the PC behave?

Surely you will be interested to know how this Beelink U59 Pro behaves and consequently I suggest you read this paragraph carefully. Let’s start immediately by illustrating what can be hoped for and what cannot be hoped for from this solution.

For an office-type scenario, therefore email, office package, intense web browsing and why not, various management programs, this is undoubtedly a perfect solution.. Compact, efficient, much less energy-intensive than other solutions and can be fixed on some walls in such a way as to have hidden it from view.

The processor performs very well, and despite having low-end specifications it can also handle a dual monitor without too many problems. So evaluating also based on the price, I can only tell you to be on the safe side.

Different speech must be made if we start thinking about heavier uses of this Beelink U59 Pro! The gaming issue I want to deal with in a separate paragraph, but in case you deal with graphics or advanced editing, you should opt for more suitable terminals because despite being an excellent device, this Beelink U59 Pro certainly does not do magic!

I also want to play with it!

And you can do it, but without big claims. Let me explain better, to play optimally there is undoubtedly a need for completely different hardware. The two Achilles heels of this Beelink U59 Pro are definitely the integrated Intel GPU (not suitable for gaming) and the processor which has far too low a frequency to keep up with current games.

In short, if you are thinking of using Beelink U59 Pro for gaming you can do it, but only if you usually play old titles. For example, a Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter can run smoothly at 60fps at minimal details, LOL is another example of a game that Beelink U59 Pro can handle and so on. If, on the other hand, you are hoping to play even the smallest details in GTA V, forget ityou will do nothing but unnecessarily stress the car!

It all depends on your style of play: given that the Beelink U59 Pro was not designed for a playful purpose, nothing prevents you from playing a few games every now and then at inexpensive titles in terms of resourcesafter writing some document or watching some video on YouTube.

Although it is not a 100% reliable tool, I recommend using this site which also allows those unfamiliar with reading specifications to understand if the game can be started on Beelink U59 Pro or not. Be careful though, the result of the site regarding the graphics card is to be taken with a grain of saltmaking use of the RAM memory is obviously not limited to the values ​​read from the site!

Finally there is the Type C entrance

The Type C entrance is certainly one of the most appreciated additions of this model. Not only does it allow you to interface with modern cables without necessarily having to chase the USB adapter, but if you have a monitor that supports everything using this Type C input, you can get rid of the HDMI cable and use the former as a video signal to the monitor.

When it comes to mini computers saving space through small size and absence (where possible) of cables is undoubtedly a claim of every buyer and this Beelink U59 Pro makes us happy!

Is the Beelink U59 Pro noisy?

The easy answer is that no, the mini PC is very quiet, but let’s argue! First of all it must be said that Beelink also in this case did a great job with the fan inside its product. To hear it you need a lot of silence and above all a stressful use of the device.

Beyond this, what I want to point out is that unlike the previous model we covered, which used an N5095, this N5105 is notoriously much more energetically efficient. This is not a negligible value as we go from the 15W of the previous model to the excellent 10W of this one.

These are subtleties I realize, but I want to be as clear as possible about what you are going to buy and these values, even if not openly visible, make a difference on use. Anyway, you just need to know that you will hear almost nothing in terms of noise, which makes this mini PC perfect even for environments where it is necessary to have a low noise threshold!