In recent weeks, between one dinner and another, we had the opportunity to try the most powerful mini pc in the Beelink catalogue, namely the Beelink GTR6, a concentrate of power with an elegant and compact design. On paper it is a real jewel, but how will it behave in reality? Let’s find out!

Design: the eye also wants its part

The Beelink GTR6 is a mini PC with compact dimensions, it is only 43 mm high, while the base is rectangular with rounded corners and dimensions equal to 168 mm by 120 mm. The materials are purely metallic, with an interlocking and interchangeable upper cover made with a fabric texture that hides the fan underneath but lets the outgoing air pass.

They are in the package including two alternative color coversremoving the one already present is not exactly immediate but you just need to lever it in the right points with a thin object, it is placed interlocking and it is not necessary to remove screws, a step which is instead a must if you want to access the internal components, perhaps to carry out an update of the latter or to install them, in the case of purchasing the barebone version (without RAM and without SSD).

On the sides there are air intakes with the very nice white GTR writing, while other air intakes are present in the back, above the many I / O ports present which I will tell you about later.

In front there is a further panel with power button and clear CMOS, a USB 3.0 port and a USB-C and finally a headset jack connector which therefore supports headphones and microphone; completing the front facade a pair of AMD Ryzen 9 6000 series and AMD Radeo Graphics stickers.

On the top, the lower right corner is reserved for a commode fingerprint reader that allows you to quickly access your computer without entering a password or pin and that works very well.

Inside the package, in addition to the covers mentioned above and the mini PC, we find a 120 W single-pin power supply with shucko plug, two HDMI 2.1 cables that support 8K resolution at 60 fps, one of which is longer and one short designed for those who want to attach the device directly behind the monitor, finally two plates and screws to precisely attach the Beelink GTR6 on the back of a monitor.

Below I leave you a complete unboxing video.

Technical specifications

Before moving on to the real performance, it is good to summarize the specifications of this device as it is a very powerful mini PC with high-end specifications in this sector. Here’s what we’re dealing with:

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8 core 16 thread CPU with max turbo frequency of 4.8 GHz

GPU integrates AMD 680M RDNA2 12 core with frequency of 2400 MHz

32 GB of Crucial DDR5 (2 x 16) 4800 MHz RAM (possibility to mount 2×32 GB for a total of 64 GB of RAM)

Kingston KC3000 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with read speeds up to 7,000MB/s

Additional M.2 Sata SSD slot to expand storage

Cooling system with dual fans, one 11510 fan for CPU and one 4007 for SSD, RAM and motherboard mosfet

4 HDMI 2.1 ports supporting maximum resolution of 8K at 60Hz

WiFi 6E 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.2

120W power supply (19V and 6.32A)

Fingerprint sensor

Windows 11 operating system pre-installed

Performance and consumption

Now let’s talk about what is the strong point of this mini PC, or the performance. The Beelink GTR6 mounts the AMD Ryzen 6900HX CPU, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, with a base frequency of 3.3 GHz which is pushed up to 4.9 GHz on a single core thanks to the boost. The default TDP is 35W, but via BIOS it is easily set to 45W if you want to get a little extra boost on performance.

Below are the results of a couple of benchmarks. The first is Fire Strike, you can see the results in the two images below.

The other benchmark we ran is Nigh Raid, which is meant for integrated GPUs, and you can see the results in the two images below.

The results are respectable and confirm how powerful this computer is despite its small size. The version that was sent to us was already equipped with RAM and SSD, in particular the RAM banks are two of 16 GB each, of the standard 4800 MHz DDR5, while the SSD is a Kingston M.2 NVMe with good performance in read and write and nominal capacity of 512GB. In the images below you can also see a test carried out with Crystal Disk Mark and you will notice that the SSD reflects Beelink’s declarations in terms of speed and offers high-level performance.

The ability to mount a additional SSD in such a small space it is not to be overlooked, of course it will be necessary to use an M.2 SATA, therefore with reduced speeds compared to the NVMe counterpart, but in any case we are talking about excellent performance both for storing data and for making application jars of all kinds (just think that many laptops, but also desktop PCs that are not of the latest generation and are still easily usable today, rely on hard drives also to use various software, so with a SATA SSD you can do everything with it without problems).

But how does it behavedaily use? Well this Beelink GTR6 allows you to do anything, it’s a truly amazing mini PC that is perhaps “wasted” for simple office use, it can in fact run even heavier applications than the classic Office suite without problems, for example; it will certainly not be a problem to use the Adobe suite for example.

Let’s not forget that it is a device that is defined by Beelink itself as a mini PC from gamingand in fact with the Beelink GTR6 you can easily play a bit of everything if you compromise with the graphic quality.

Just to give you a few examples, you can easily get more than 100 FPS on the famous battle royale Call of Duty Warzone 2 playing in Full HD with low settings, on Fortnite at 1080p it is a bit difficult to stay on 60 FPS in slightly more chaotic situations but by lowering the resolution the situation improves drastically, while games like Valorant and LoL can be easily played even with high graphics presets.

If, on the other hand, we move towards triple A games, the situation is variable, the integrated GPU Radeon 680M it’s really great but obviously you shouldn’t expect miracles, in some cases it may be necessary to lower the resolution to 960p or 720p to obtain smoother performance, while in others it is enough to lower the graphic settings to the minimum to play peacefully even in full HD. However, it cannot be excluded that in the future some driver updates may also slightly improve performance on some games but one should not even expect to reach the performance of a PC equipped with a dedicated graphics card.

The Beelink GTR6 also performs very well in terms of consumption, in a historical period in which energy costs continue to increase and more and more attention is paid to savings, this mini PC represents a good balance between performance and consumptionalso allowing you to play or use editing programs without burdening your bill too much.

The dissipation system it works very well, I have never detected excessively high temperatures during intensive and prolonged use, reaching a maximum of 70°C. During the summer the temperatures will certainly tend to rise and perhaps it will be an opportunity to do some other tests, but the two fans present and the air vents distributed along the various sides of the computer allow the internal components to be effectively cooled.

The noise produced by the fans isn’t unbearable, of course if you don’t use headphones you can hear it loud and clear, but personally I didn’t find it loud enough to consider it annoying.

Ports and connectivity

The I / O compartment of the Beelink GTR6 has strengths and weaknesses let’s start from 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, a respectable setup that allows you to connect up to 4 8K monitors with a frequency of 60 Hz. We then have a 2.5 Gbps ethernet port, two USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0 perfect for connecting peripherals such as a mouse and keyboard. Finally, in the back we find a one-pin connector for the power supply.

Moving to the front, we find a power button, a key to reset the BIOS in case of problems, a USB 3.0, a single 3.5 mm jack for headphones and microphone and finally a USB-C port; unfortunately the latter is not a USB-C 4 port, nor a thunderbolt, therefore it is not suitable for using an external graphics card, not a serious lack in my opinion, but it is still to keep in mind.

Among the connections supported by the Beelink GTR6 we find the Bluetooth 5.2 and the Wifi 6E. The latter is perfect for taking advantage of the latest generation networks, but the reception is not exceptional, in some more hidden corners of the house I had to use an external adapter to obtain more stable coverage, while in areas closer to the modem he performed very well.

Conclusions

The Beelink GTR6 does not compromise, it is a mini pc with a beautiful design and excellent internal components, able to provide high-level performance while maintaining low consumption and taking up very little space. Beelink has further raised the bar with this new model, which is certainly a candidate as one of the best mini PCs of the moment in terms of design and performance.

You can find the Beelink GTR6 on official site.