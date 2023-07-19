Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/18/2023 – 7:07 pm

Share



São Paulo, 07/18 – Total exports of beef fell 21% in revenue in the first half of 2023, even though the volume of shipments of the product has fallen only 1% in comparison with the same period of 2022, informed the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo), which compiled data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. Turnover was US$4.937 billion in the first six months of 2023 compared to US$6.230 billion in the equivalent period last year and volume was 1,076,780 tonnes vs. 1,085,595 tonnes. The revenue result was strongly influenced by average prices, which went from US$ 5,740 per ton in the first half of 2022 to US$ 4,585 in the first half of the current year (-20%).

Still according to Abrafrigo, these results were consolidated from the handling of 236,360 tons in June 2023, which provided revenue of US$ 1.090 billion. There was a 34% increase in volume and a 4.73% drop in revenue compared to June 2022, with 176,233 tons and US$ 1.144 billion.

China remains the main destination for Brazilian beef. In June, the country imported 136,902 tons, against 103,147 tons in the equivalent month of 2022. In the first six months of the year, Chinese imports reached 518,350 tons (48.1% of the country’s total) and revenue US$ 2.612 billion (52.9% of the total). This result represented a drop of 4.6% in volume and 29% in revenue compared to the first half of 2022, when the Asian country handled 543,191 tons and revenue of US$ 3.676 billion, points out Abrafrigo.

The United States was the second largest buyer of Brazilian beef. In the first six months of the year, North Americans purchased 116,851 tons (+19.7%), with revenues of US$ 485.2 million (-12.7%). Chile ranked third with 44,542 tonnes in 2023 (+25.1%). Then come Hong Kong, with 55,006 tonnes this year (14%) and Egypt, with 42,567 tonnes (-40.6%). “In total, 74 countries increased their imports, while another 82 decreased.”























