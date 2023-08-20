Total revenue was US$ 877.1 million, compared to US$ 1.229 billion in July 2022, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators

Brazil recorded a 29% drop in beef exports and growth of just 1% in volume in July this year. In all, the country collected US$ 877.1 million with a volume of 205,612 tons. In the same period of 2022, US$ 1.229 billion was received with the sale of 203,592 tons.

The lifting of Abrafrigo (Brazilian Association of Refrigerators), based on the compilation of data from the doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), also shows that the country had a 22% reduction in accumulated revenue for the year, which reached US$ 5.811 billion. In 2022, the amount collected was US$ 7.461 billion.

Beef exports to China also dropped. This month, the Asian country purchased 93,691 tonnes, generating revenues of US$ 447 million. In the same period last year, acquisitions totaled 111,945 tons, which generated revenues of US$ 786.22 million.

Despite the reduction in purchases of Brazilian meat, China remains the largest buyer from January to July. Here are the numbers for 2022 and 2023:

2022 – acquisition of 654,686 tons with revenue of US$ 4.462 billion.

The association’s survey indicates that exports to the Asian country suffered a drop of 6.5% in the volume of meat and 31.5% in the value received by Brazil.

“The result of the performance of the Asian giant has had a decisive impact on the total performance of beef sales this year. […] In addition, the appreciation of the real against the dollar was also another factor that impacted exporters’ revenues”declared Abrafrigo in an official note.

Here are the reduction rates in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022:

July – 29.3.

The United States is the 2nd largest buyer of Brazilian beef in the accumulated until July of this year. The country increased imports, but there was a drop in revenue:

2022 – purchased 115,536 tons and generated revenues of US$ 636.4 million.

In 3rd place in the ranking appears Chile. The South American country showed a rise in exports: