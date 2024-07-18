The quantity exported increased by 2.7% compared to the same period in 2023; but there was a drop in the price per ton, which affected revenue from foreign sales

Beef export revenue fell 11% in June compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the drop in revenue, the quantity exported increased by 2.7%. The combination of more sales and less revenue was caused by the decrease in the average price of meat in the month.

In June 2023, the price was US$4,611 per ton. This year, the ton was sold at US$4,002. The information is from Abrafrigo (Brazilian Association of Meatpacking Plants), with data from Secex (Secretariat of Foreign Trade). Here is the full of the document (PDF – 2 MB).

In June, revenue was US$ 971.2 million. The best month of the year was May, with sales of 274 thousand tons and revenue of US$ 1 billion.

Comparing the first half of this year with that of 2023, revenue grew 18% and exports increased 34%. Between January and June of last year, revenue was US$ 4.9 billion. In the same period of 2024, revenue was US$ 5.8 billion.

China was the largest buyer of Brazilian products, accounting for 39.4% of total exports in the first half of the year. The United States came in second place, accounting for 15.4% of exports.