Data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat show a 7% increase in Brazilian revenue compared to the same period in 2022

Brazil earned US$ 851.2 million in total beef exports in January 2023. The number represented a 7% growth in revenue compared to the same month in 2022. In all, 183,817 tons of the product were sold abroad in natura and processed, which resulted in a 17% increase in volume in the same period.

The data are from Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade) of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services and were compiled by Abrafrigo (Brazilian Association of Refrigerators). Here’s the full (94 KB).

Despite the increase in total numbers, the survey showed that there was an 8.6% drop in average prices for the Brazilian export operation. In January 2022, they were US$ 5,069 per ton and increased to US$ 4,630 per ton in the same month of 2023.

According to Secex, the renegotiations of contracts carried out by China in its beef imports were the main reason for the drop. Last year, the Asian country, which paid US$ 6,204 per ton, reduced the value to US$ 4,845 in January this year.

The compilation of data carried out by Abrafrigo also showed that 64 countries reduced their purchases of beef from Brazil, while another 55 increased.

MAIN BUYERS

According to the survey, China was the main buyer of Brazilian beef in January 2023. The Asian country was responsible for 57% of Brazil’s total sales volume and for US$ 485.3 million in revenue during the period compared to the same month in 2022.

The United States was the 2nd largest buyer of the Brazilian product. However, there was a drop in North American purchases of beef exported from Brazil, with revenues 18% lower (US$ 79.7 million). The movement of meat volume to the country also slowed down 11% in January 2023.

The other 3 biggest buyers were, respectively, Chile, Hong Kong and Egypt. The South American country was the only one of these that recorded an increase during the period compared to last year, with revenue of US$ 26.1 million (+1.2%) and volume of 5,733 tons (+6.7%) .

In January 2023, imports of beef from Brazil by the Chinese special administrative region resulted in revenues of US$ 24.8 million (-33.3% compared to the same period in 2022) and a volume of 7,826 tons (- 25.3%).

Meanwhile, Egypt had the biggest drop among the main importers of the Brazilian product: US$ 20.4 million (-71.2%) and a volume of 6,028 (-61%).