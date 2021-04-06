In 2020, the demand for beef decreased by 3.4% to 1.94 million tons, which is estimated as a record low in the last 10 years. This was reported on Tuesday, April 6, “Kommersant»With reference to the Center for Industry Expertise of the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The decline in demand for beef is primarily due to external factors: restrictions aimed at combating COVID-19, the suspension of the restaurant sector, as well as a decrease in the level of income of the population. However, the livestock industry expects that with the rise in prices for poultry and pork, the demand for beef should grow.

According to the head of the National Meat Association, Sergei Yushin, the downward trend in demand for beef meat was facilitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-virus restrictions, the transition to a remote work format, as well as saving the population on food. The HoReCa segment that shrank in 2020, which accounted for a significant part of beef sales, played a role in further aggravating the situation.

Rosselkhozbank’s information indicates that a steady decline in demand for beef has been observed for the second year in a row.

At the same time, in 2020, the export of beef increased significantly by 103% to 20 thousand tons. Almost half of the supply of products (45%) fell on China. Sergey Yushin noted that for the most part, the decrease in meat consumption is recorded in the segment of dairy breeds, which accounts for up to 80% of the total market, and the consumption of meat breeds over the past seven years has increased 5 times to 300 thousand tons. A positive trend is observed in terms of premium cuts: the demand for these products increased 12 times to 30 thousand tons.

On March 30, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Agriculture does not expect significant price fluctuations for dairy products in 2021. It is noted that over the past year, the price dynamics was comparable to the inflation rate.