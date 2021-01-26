Inter Milan has revenge in the Coppa Italia for the lost first round match in the Series A and prevailed against AC Milan thanks to a late goal from Christian Eriksen. The game between the two Milanese clubs offered plenty of spectacle – in the middle of it all, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who first scored the 1-0, then fought a wild skirmish with Romelu Lukaku and was later thrown off the pitch.
It really wasn’t boring what Inter and Milan showed at San Siro on Tuesday evening. Both teams played bravely and dynamically from the start and showed some great combinations. Although the Nerazzurri were slightly superior, it was Ibrahimovic who gave Milan the lead after half an hour.
Shortly before the half-time whistle, the emotions boiled again. After a foul by Romagnoli, Lukaku reacted very sensitively and thus triggered a pack formation. Of course, Ibra couldn’t resist either and took part by violently provoking the Belgian. “Go do your voodoo s ***, you little donkey,” he should give him aloud Tuttomercatoweb have called against.
Lukaku was then no longer to be got, stood head to head with the Swede and insulted him afterwards. “F *** you and your wife, you want to speak about my mother?” Replied the Inter-Star.
Both players saw a yellow card from the referee – one with consequences for Ibra. Because in the second half the Swede received the second yellow after a supposed tactical foul and flew off the pitch. A controversial decision as it looked like Kolarov tripped over his own feet.
With one man more, Inter increased the pressure every minute and came to the deserved equalization after 71 minutes: of all people, Lukaku converted a penalty caused by Barella to make it 1: 1. The attacker has probably never taken a penalty in his career more determined and angry.
After the referee had to be changed due to an injury, there were ten minutes of stoppage time – and Inter used that to score the winning goal. In the 97th minute, the substitute Eriksen, actually already on the siding, transformed a free kick on the edge of the box like a dream.
The end of a very entertaining evening that will be remembered for a long time.