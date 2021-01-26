Shortly before the half-time whistle, the emotions boiled again. After a foul by Romagnoli, Lukaku reacted very sensitively and thus triggered a pack formation. Of course, Ibra couldn’t resist either and took part by violently provoking the Belgian. “Go do your voodoo s ***, you little donkey,” he should give him aloud Tuttomercatoweb have called against.

With one man more, Inter increased the pressure every minute and came to the deserved equalization after 71 minutes: of all people, Lukaku converted a penalty caused by Barella to make it 1: 1. The attacker has probably never taken a penalty in his career more determined and angry.

