Bee’ah Group, which specializes in the sustainability sector, announced the launch of the “Future Pioneers Award”, which targets those with distinguished ideas and projects in the field of providing environmental protection solutions and supporting sustainable practices..

The group signed a memorandum of understanding with Delevo International, a manufacturer of environmentally friendly cars, to clean public roads and industrial areas, with the aim of sponsoring the award, which is organized by the “Education Environment”.

The “Future Pioneers Award” is an international initiative that seeks to honor innovative ideas and projects that contribute to shaping the future of sustainability. The award established new international standards for excellence and sustainability, which was launched this year under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chair of the Board of Trustees and President of the American University of Sharjah..

Bee’ah said in a statement: The award opens its doors to individuals and groups from various sectors and countries within the axis of honoring individual achievement and collective effort, which targets teachers, school students, university students, and professionals in four main categories: “Best Mobile Application” and “Best Model.” “Initial or Invention,” “Best Social Media Campaign,” and “Best Documentary.”“.

Under the memorandum, “Dolevo International” will provide sponsorship to the award-winning contestants, in addition to providing a training opportunity within the company’s facilities in Italy for one winning university student, with the aim of enabling him to obtain expertise and practical experience in the field of sustainability..

Hind Al-Huwaidi, CEO of Education at Bee’ah Group, stressed that this joint work is in line with the pivotal role played by Bee’ah in supporting sustainability options and its progress in the region. She said: “This cooperation with Dolevo International embodies our shared commitment to promoting innovation and education. Establishing a culture of environmental awareness, and honoring individuals, groups and companies that lead efforts to promote sustainability“

In turn, Umberto Chini, Chief Operating Officer at Dolevo International, said: “We share many corporate values ​​with Bee’ah Group and we are pleased to support the Future Pioneers Award, which seeks to promote sustainability. The essence of sustainability is rooted in our products, which are characterized by rationalizing water consumption and contributing to enhancing Clean air, thanks to the advanced technology we use that has proven its efficiency.”

The “Future Pioneers Award” is the latest initiative launched by Bee’ah Education with the aim of raising awareness, inspiring environmental action and stimulating the adoption of innovation and sustainable practices. Bee’ah Education is one of the companies affiliated with Bee’ah Group and its arm specializes in environmental awareness and honoring individuals, groups and companies that contribute In building a sustainable future, Bee’ah for Education aims to instill environmental awareness and encourage sustainable efforts and practices in school, university, community, professional and corporate circles..

In addition to the “Future Pioneers Award,” Bee’ah for Education includes under its umbrella the “Sustainability Academy,” which communicates with thousands of students and teachers through competitions and interactive games on the principles of sustainability in educational curricula in schools, and the “Institute for Environmental Management and Sustainability,” which provides advanced educational and development programs. It is designed for professionals and to enhance specialized qualifications, in addition to “internal training programs” for Bee’ah Group employees.