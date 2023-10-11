Bee’ah Education, affiliated with Bee’ah Group, which is concerned with providing vocational training and educating community members on the importance of preserving the environment and sustainability, announced the launch of the “Future Leaders Programme”, which extends over a period of 9 months and aims to qualify a new generation of young leaders to assume leadership positions in light of the continuing growth that… witnessed by the group.

The training program includes a number of topics, most notably a focus on sustainability and digital transformation, in addition to studying the most prominent trends in the sector.

Bee’ah Education offers this program through the Bee’ah Leaders Academy, which provides trainees with a wide range of professional and awareness-raising training. The training content is in line with the UAE 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Bee’ah Group’s objectives, which are based on consolidating innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. And growth.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, said: “We are keen to provide appropriate professional training for our employees and provide them with the most important leadership and cognitive skills to keep pace with modern developments in light of the successive changes in sustainability that the sector and the world are witnessing.

He continued our keenness to include technology and artificial intelligence within the program in order to ensure that the trainee is qualified according to the highest standards of the times and ready for tomorrow with high professionalism.

Hind Al-Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer, stressed the importance of improving employees’ skills and raising their professional competence and added: “The program aims to raise the level of employees’ competence and qualify them for leadership work in the future, in line with Bee’ah Group’s core values ​​and pillars, which are innovation and sustainability.”

She continued: We will provide the trainees with world-class training that addresses the transformations the world is witnessing, especially in terms of sustainability and digital transformation.

The first batch of trainees will include 20 employees in order to ensure the quality of the training and its outcomes in order to achieve Bee’ah Group’s goals.

Adi Zoghab, Senior Director at the Emirates Center – Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, said: “Through the training, the trainees will receive diverse and content-rich courses to stimulate the spirit of leadership and qualify them scientifically and practically.”

It is noteworthy that the training program includes a number of interactive workshops, training sessions, and specific projects in cooperation with the Emirates Training Center. The educational content has also been accredited by a number of international educational institutions, including the MIT Executive Management Institute and Columbia Business University. And Tech Educational Institute.